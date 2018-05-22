Chambeshi Names Cosafa Provisional Squad

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi has summoned 27 players for camp in the final stretch of preparation for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup to be held in Limpopo Province of South Africa.
Team manager Hastings Ndovi released the names to FAZfootball.com saying the players are expected in camp on Sunday (today) and will not break camp,
Zambia will join the 2018 tournament at the quarterfinal stage where they will face Namibia.
The 2017 runners up have named a squad comprising players from the last year’s U20 Africa Cup winning side that have graduated to U23 with the hope of giving them senior team action.
Among the notables are Mangani Banda, Shemmy Mayembe and Boston Muchindu, Chrispine Sakulanda and Ngosa Sunzu.
Zambia will leave for South Africa on May 27 with the tournament running up to June 9.
FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows), Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)
(DEFENDERS)
Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Bournwell Silengo, Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), Thandie Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Henry Besa (National Assembly), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Kelvin Kapumbu (Lumwana Radiants), Clatous Chama, Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Kampamba, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Chrispine Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)
(STRIKERS)
Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)
(Source: FAZ Media)
15 Comments
Bamuna
Arguably the best coach currently Zambia has.
Don Collion
What is Mangani Banda doing in the squad wen he does not even make bench at Zanaco
ROKA
Iyo!Jealous at its worst!Was Mangani known be fore being called for u20 squad? Let’s be positive please!
Claps James Mphande
Good team
Jms
Don collion keep quite this is our country if you keep on talking rubbish you will be DEPORTED well done these are the coaches we should promote I’m praying for you to be recognized for the SECOND TIME may the Almighty be with you we are behind you do the best as your name can talk for its self
zambian
Great team looking forward to seen the troph in our country
zek man
Let us hope it makes proudly as zambians , even if we have an Economic challenge in our Beautiful country because of poor leadership
CROSS B
U are the greatest, I be live we will small again one Zambia one people one nation one bola.
Benny
Good team selection hope these players will do make us proud unlike John mwangenis
ROKA
Exposure is very important, not crying mercenary coaches wh come here for quick money and leave nothing in terms of technical know how.Bestone must be supported by all real Zambian football supporter by making encouraging remarks, especially by the so called football analysts!!
Goma W V
Kikiki some of the players the don’t even play in their clubs….selecting ma players sitilesa manje kasankidwe
Abraham Masauso
Ha!! Imwe were is fashion.
haggai kapepa
Lets wait and see MR quick silver
Jms
THE PROBLEM WE HAVE LET TELL YOU OPENLY WITHOUT FEAR AND FERVOR its FAZ create competition small teams and big teams must compet according to their size if you have Amateur north vs Amateur south you will see the result by this you are looking for better players all over the country
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE
Gud team indeed