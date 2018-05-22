Chambeshi Names Cosafa Provisional Squad

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi has summoned 27 players for camp in the final stretch of preparation for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup to be held in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

Team manager Hastings Ndovi released the names to FAZfootball.com saying the players are expected in camp on Sunday (today) and will not break camp,

Zambia will join the 2018 tournament at the quarterfinal stage where they will face Namibia.

The 2017 runners up have named a squad comprising players from the last year’s U20 Africa Cup winning side that have graduated to U23 with the hope of giving them senior team action.

Among the notables are Mangani Banda, Shemmy Mayembe and Boston Muchindu, Chrispine Sakulanda and Ngosa Sunzu.

Zambia will leave for South Africa on May 27 with the tournament running up to June 9.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows), Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)

Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Bournwell Silengo, Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), Thandie Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Henry Besa (National Assembly), Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Kelvin Kapumbu (Lumwana Radiants), Clatous Chama, Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Kampamba, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Chrispine Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)

(Source: FAZ Media)