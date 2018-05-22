Commonwealth Throws Dialogue Gauntlet to Zambian Leaders

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says the ball in Zambian politicians’ court to resolve the lingering question about dialogue.

Scotland who is the initiator of the dialogue process said that Zambian leaders have a responsibility to preserve the country’s reputation as a beacon of peace.

She also said that having interacted with the top political players in the country she had no doubt that they would easily resolve their differences through dialogue.

The question about dialogue has been a hotly contested matter with the question of who leads the process remaining unresolved.

Leading political parties have set up their preferences with the ruling Patriotic Front throwing its weight behind the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue while the UPND has its eyes on a foreign led process with the church as their fall back plan.

The stickiest issues have revolved around electoral disputes and the implementation of the public order act.