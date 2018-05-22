Freed Pilato Celebrates

Musician Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato has finally been released on bail after having paid a K30, 000 bail requirement and securing two working sureties.

Political commentator MacDonald Chipenzi wrote on his wall in the aftermath of Pilato’s release.

PILATO IS FINALLY OUT ON K30, 000.00 BAIL

Today, my colleague, Nicholas Phiri of Zitukule, and Myself managed to sign as sureties for Chama Fumba aka Pilato who has been in Court cells since last week after his arrest on return from South Africa.

We were sternly warned by the Magistrate Mwaka Mukaile of the consequences of our actions but assured her that Pilato will always be in court whenever needed.

We thank the Magistrate for her humane consideration to an extent that Pilato has now reunited with his family after months of being away.

Thanks also go to Laura Miti and Lewis Mwape who quickly organised us together to ensure that all surety documentations are processed and made available to Court and were at court since morning.

Legal Counsel from Keith Mweemba Legal Practitioners for the dedication to have Pilato released on Bail and also the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) staff who quickly approved our papers for Pilato’s bail conditions.

The media practitioners who made sure they waited until Pilato was finally out of the Court cells, to you all, we remain indebted.

Now the battle shifts to President Fresher Siwale of the New Labour Party whose bail conditions remain onerous. Let us all unite and ensure our dear President also regains his freedom.

Aluta Continua.