Freed Pilato Celebrates

Musician Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato has finally been released on bail after having paid a K30, 000 bail requirement and securing two working sureties.
Political commentator MacDonald Chipenzi wrote on his wall in the aftermath of Pilato’s release.
PILATO IS FINALLY OUT ON K30, 000.00 BAIL
Today, my colleague, Nicholas Phiri of Zitukule, and Myself managed to sign as sureties for Chama Fumba aka Pilato who has been in Court cells since last week after his arrest on return from South Africa.
We were sternly warned by the Magistrate Mwaka Mukaile of the consequences of our actions but assured her that Pilato will always be in court whenever needed.
We thank the Magistrate for her humane consideration to an extent that Pilato has now reunited with his family after months of being away.
Thanks also go to Laura Miti and Lewis Mwape who quickly organised us together to ensure that all surety documentations are processed and made available to Court and were at court since morning.
Legal Counsel from Keith Mweemba Legal Practitioners for the dedication to have Pilato released on Bail and also the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) staff who quickly approved our papers for Pilato’s bail conditions.
The media practitioners who made sure they waited until Pilato was finally out of the Court cells, to you all, we remain indebted.
Now the battle shifts to President Fresher Siwale of the New Labour Party whose bail conditions remain onerous. Let us all unite and ensure our dear President also regains his freedom.
Aluta Continua.
54 Comments
Hatwiko
Lelo court authorities bawama mailo ati bali compromised!!!
Benny
Mmmm! K30,000 wowww it seems as a little money but this is not an easily money 2 organise
Hammer
But he didn’t explain why he came back! What about those he claims were threatening his life ? Are they out of the picture ? How does he know that he is safe now? Did he know his agressors?
Augprina
He is just there to give checks and balances for this crooked government. Thank u very much for releasing him on bail and let him already enjoy with his family we are all Zambians. Pilato should also remember that leaders need to be respected as every leadership that exists whether useless or good is appointed by the almighty although Satan might also intervine
Pamusebo
Good that you know very well that Satan is on duty 24/7. Some leaders are not God given but picked by the devil through his works.
Wantanshi
Augprina
The almighty Jehovah God is not involved in appointing politicians to rule this world. Don’t you read the bible? The world is owned and controlled by the devil. Do you remember what the Devil told Jesus Christ, that if Jesus could kneel down and worship the devil, the devil would give him all the kingdoms of the world, because these kingdoms had been delivered to the Devil. Do you think the almighty God, who is all loving would appoint a thief to govern you? Oh no! lungu is a direct gift to Zambians from Satan the devil. Hard to swallow but nonetheless the truth.
Kampeni
You are a churchgoer and not a Christian
peter chipoya
All the way to freedom ……Pilato
Ignorant
Augprina am impressed that today you have acknoledged that leaders must be respected, emutima uyo!
Augprina
Boi Ignorant it’s only that u don’t know what I stand for. I don’t praise or support someone for the sake of impressing that somebody. All we need to do my dear is pray that Zambia one day might have a very good leader who will try by all means to give the people of Zambia what they need regardless which tribe, colour and sex one might have. I will never be a supporter of upnd if hh does not mean well to the Zambian people neither will I support ecl or any other polititician if they do not mean well to the Zambian people. Lets u and I pray that Zambia might one day have a leader whom all of us shall be proud of which is very easy to happen as long as we join hands together, thanks!
Ignorant
I totally agree with u Augprina, if we were all had to stand up for a common cause not looking at sex, colour, tribe & other vices which distruct us from seeing what is good, that will ge the first step to create a better zambia today & tommorrow.way to go boi
criminal Case
pilato man of action bakoswe bashupa
Jms
If you Grant bail then you go to court and pilato wins who will be arrested then we not praising the court we are in fear of being killed or may I say slaughted like an animal .COURTS ARE CHEWING FREE MONEY hammer that money while it will hammer you in the END
mwanajairo
That’s awesome. Wakaele pilato
zambian
Zambian are useless
dalisoul phirir
we are all Zambian
Kampeni
When a useless person calls you useless then know that he has moved to another level.
You have moved to another level, dear useless.
zek man
Zambians let us stand up for siwale
Czar
‘zambian” please go back to school.
Hebk
INSULTING LEADERS BA PILATO WILL NOT SOLVE. FIND A BETTER OR ELSE YOU WILL BECOME A REFUGE. DONT TAKE THE FREEDOM OF SPEECH TOO FAR…
Tom London
Hebk my dear brother , pilato was not insulting anyone , but he was merely pointing out the short comings of a corrupt system of governance . This young musician is a genius and must be supported as he provides checks and balances on one hand and brings out real issues to the Zambian people . He is a very courageous musician .
Iam happy he has come home to justify his blockbuster Koswe mu mpoto wearing a brown straight suit and a tie with the front teeth ready to bite . in fact these teeth have already done a lot of damage to the economy . open up your eyes my friend .
Hebk
INSULTING LEADERS BA PILATO WILL NOT SOLVE The problems of the country FIND A BETTER solution OR ELSE YOU WILL BECOME A REFUGE. DONT TAKE THE FREEDOM OF SPEECH TOO FAR…
Trevor Pambwe
Pilato welcome my guy
Pamusebo
Pilato never insulted anybody. The late PK chishala song(common man), Petersen’s Anyantule, Impi’s Bantalamisoka and many more guys remind Our leaders of their corrupt hands, the suffering of a poor Zambians. The guilty are always afraid. The same police officers you are using today to arrest and detaine innocent people are the officers we shall use to arrest you and detaine you for your corrupt practices.
Patrick Mumba
Pilato……awee wavuta iweee
Lusubilo mutambo
Let the Man enjoy his freedom,
Pilato
#Pilato release another song
We miss you voice.
GENIOUS SOGOLA WA (PF)JERE
Watch out pilato!
aaronmukupwa
this government is corrupt fake
pilato
Pilato ask guy Scott, sampa Y mwafuminamo
peace
Is speaking for all of us tho,the workers and non occupational via singing
Benny
It looks as if this government under ecl trying 2 take over and rule our country forever on dictatorial ticket so that they remain rich Zambians wake up and go back 2 school
hh
Hh kusuminafye ECL is your president na 2021 hh you we ill los forever
TINTOZ
But Who Should Be Arrested Between The Preditor And The Prey?
30pin
Comment30 000.00 that’s a lot of money
pilato
Pilato nikoswe mu court k30pin
Joana
That’s nice my bro but never give up life is full of upside and downs but we must not give up.
Steven Britain
Umuchishi usuma bwana pilato let’s respect one another regardless of political affiliation.we have got only one country called Zambia.
Nzelu niweka
We thank God for your release
Shaka
We have to respect each other, not because of status but as humans. Do unto others the way you would want them do unto you. Majority Zambians are living in abject poverty and the leadership are busy amassing wealth. Mulungu aza yanka.
mpyangu
WELCOME BACK HOME AND HAPPY RE-UNION.
Razor
This case will go nowhere. In the end it will be another Noelle.
Jms
Benny which school do you want us to go ASK them which students are on bursary and how they select them
Does it matter?
Amen, am happy and thank you God in the name of our Lord Jesus chrst that our Presidend fresher is out of the cell!
Royd
Mmmmmmmmmn k30,000 its not a jocking matter
bwalya mukuka
How I wish I voted for hh apa nomba job wala bakoswe batubepa pafula
bwalya mukuka
pilato man of courage how I wish lf all were zambia were like u.but ba koswe bashupa very corrupt
vusi Sithole
pinyongo foolish Rasta dont play with ba prsident?
Mseteka PK Esaya
Loading…………..
Mist
Ok?
HH
Bt chi pilato if I was a president I could sentenced u life in prison
Claps James Mphande
Make another koswe mumpoto apa nomba uzanya no mercy wajaila.
ZONDA
Comment Bapilato mu nzanyaya muzasila muzachucha even if u are on bail
Kambwambwa
Pilato just reduce your insults otherwise you are good musician.first thing don’t include abachenchebele you will be running like the way you to SA. President is the first and last man in any country so please, ona ndalama zamene uluza mkwasu nizambili apo pamene ulili kapena ukali namunyumba ya RENT koma uchita vaupuba,kugona my mumaselo sichabwino.you sing a song which can touch people’s hearts, change my dear boma imasiliza don’t think that hh will help you forever no no. Munthu akanga mwana ngati avuta amusiya what more you pilato,don’t forget that hh and GBM azakuthaba.