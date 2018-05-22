Letter: Should Zambia Legalize Marijuana?

ZAMBIA MUST LEGALISE THE GROWING OF MARIJUANA IN CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT
Why is the government delaying to legalize marijuana when it is such a huge money spinner and Zambia needs the money?
Zambia has good arable Land – mostly flat which can allow for Mechanised farming and irrigation – and it has the best climate for marijuana it doesn’t need green houses.
Further security is not an issue because there are many secure farms in Zambia.
I think the PF government will be making a mistake not to take advantage of what other countries are doing to make money out of the herb. This is no longer a quest by one green revolutionist cum politician Sinkamba Peter. This is about making our economy tick.
Disclaimer: I do not smoke anything, nor take any psychotropic drug, nor drink any beer or liquor nor have I ever planted herb. I am SDA. I have many friends who smoke it and I find some of them normal compared to those who don’t smoke the weed.
Shalala Oliver Sepiso
4 Comments
Charlesmicklay
Kkkkkkk……that’s good guys eeeee
sakx
Let’s Zambian government legalise marijuana coz there is money in that drug we are behind of economy growth
Love your neighbor
Mr Sinkamba’s green manifesto is bigger than many shallow thinkers here in Zambia & its one of the best manifestos, how can the government fail to regulate the cultivation of this rich plant? we shall discover when it is too late, many countries are making money through this herb.
sakx
Go ahead people