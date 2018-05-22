Letter: Should Zambia Legalize Marijuana?

ZAMBIA MUST LEGALISE THE GROWING OF MARIJUANA IN CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT

Why is the government delaying to legalize marijuana when it is such a huge money spinner and Zambia needs the money?

Zambia has good arable Land – mostly flat which can allow for Mechanised farming and irrigation – and it has the best climate for marijuana it doesn’t need green houses.

Further security is not an issue because there are many secure farms in Zambia.

I think the PF government will be making a mistake not to take advantage of what other countries are doing to make money out of the herb. This is no longer a quest by one green revolutionist cum politician Sinkamba Peter. This is about making our economy tick.

Disclaimer: I do not smoke anything, nor take any psychotropic drug, nor drink any beer or liquor nor have I ever planted herb. I am SDA. I have many friends who smoke it and I find some of them normal compared to those who don’t smoke the weed.

Shalala Oliver Sepiso