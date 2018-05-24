Chipolopolo Coach Wada Quits; Cites “Many Personal Problems”

The Football Association of Zambia has announced that national coach Wedson Nyirenda has resigned.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by Beston Chambeshi, who will lead the team at Africa’s southern regional championship the Cosafa Cup.
The tournament begins on Sunday but Zambia have a bye into the quarter-finals and will play Namibia on 2 June.
“The process to fill the vacancy of head coach will begin and the association will conclude the process in the shortest possible time to meet upcoming engagements,” Faz outgoing general secretary Ponga Liwewe said.
In his letter of resignation, Nyirenda says the resignation will take effect one month from today.
The former Kaizer Chiefs striker cites “many personal problems” as part of the reason to his decision.
He thanked Republican president Edgar Lungu and supporters for helping him successfully execute his duties.
Nyirenda, who was appointed in September 2016, is reportedly going to join Baroka FC in the South African Premiership.
Below is a Full Statement:
Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
Football Association of Zambia
Football House, Lusaka
24th May, 2018
FAZ, NYIRENDA PART WAYS
The Football Association of Zambia wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Wedson Nyirenda as Head Coach of the Zambia national team with immediate effect.
He served as national coach from September 2016 to May 2018.
The association wishes to thank Mr. Nyirenda for his contribution towards the national team and for the sterling work he put into his job.
The process to fill the vacancy of Head Coach will begin and the Association will conclude the process in the shortest possible time to meet upcoming engagements.
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Pasipononga Liwewe
GENERAL SECRETARY
