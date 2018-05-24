  1. Home
Chipolopolo Coach Wada Quits; Cites “Many Personal Problems”

The Football Association of Zambia has announced that national coach Wedson Nyirenda has resigned.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Beston Chambeshi, who will lead the team at Africa’s southern regional championship the Cosafa Cup.

The tournament begins on Sunday but Zambia have a bye into the quarter-finals and will play Namibia on 2 June.

“The process to fill the vacancy of head coach will begin and the association will conclude the process in the shortest possible time to meet upcoming engagements,” Faz outgoing general secretary Ponga Liwewe said.

In his letter of resignation, Nyirenda says the resignation will take effect one month from today.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker cites “many personal problems” as part of the reason to his decision.

He thanked Republican president Edgar Lungu and supporters for helping him successfully execute his duties.

Nyirenda, who was appointed in September 2016, is reportedly going to join Baroka FC in the South African Premiership.

Below is a Full Statement:

Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
Football Association of Zambia
Football House, Lusaka

24th May, 2018

FAZ, NYIRENDA PART WAYS

The Football Association of Zambia wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Wedson Nyirenda as Head Coach of the Zambia national team with immediate effect.

He served as national coach from September 2016 to May 2018.
The association wishes to thank Mr. Nyirenda for his contribution towards the national team and for the sterling work he put into his job.

The process to fill the vacancy of Head Coach will begin and the Association will conclude the process in the shortest possible time to meet upcoming engagements.

For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Pasipononga Liwewe
GENERAL SECRETARY

24 Comments

  1. 🚣🚣🚣👊👊👊💪💪

    Tumweneko ,,do something

    Reply

  2. Maybin

    Wishing you all the best and good luck on your future endeavors Mr nyirenda.

    Reply

  3. Alick

    We need an expatriate coach

    Reply

  4. Madalitso Banda

    Too bad. Best wishes in your future endeavours Wada. You did your best under the given circumstances. God bless you

    Reply

  5. fra chisala

    Safe journey Mr nyirenda may almight God bless you.byeby!

    Reply

  6. Jom

    Good lucky

    Reply

  7. Chalilowa

    Azlite…koya. Byeeeeeeee

    Reply

  8. knny

    thanks very much ,that’s the heat Mr.wada

    Reply

  9. KADYANKAZI

    Endani Baba. Fast fast, mwachedwa….

    Reply

  10. john mwelwa

    Wish u the best Mr nyirenda

    Reply

  11. Malumo smartjr

    Reason is as follows,spy pipo inputed data, “koswe” processed under the influence of plagiarist pipo and to produce w.nyirenda’s resignation as output, guess they are happy now.

    Reply

  12. Amos Barca

    Thats A Wise Move Wada,the job was just too big for u.

    Reply

  13. Tintoz

    Thanks For Yo Futile Services.We Shall Remember Yo Losses

    Reply

  14. Charlesmicklay

    Thanks Mr.wada,you did your part.God be you in your new assign ment

    Reply

  15. Alexander Mondo

    I even doubt if ba Nyilenda will manage where he is going. let him come and coach our team kukomboni

    Reply

  16. preacherman

    I loved u Ba nyirenda as a coach. Why why. Why.

    Reply

  17. emerson aka EMMALEX

    Thank for your time u we’re not looking like you are coach am happy 😀😀

    Reply

  18. Benny

    Good idea ba wada just focus on Baroka swallow improve it so that it start compete with Mamelod sundowns

    Reply

  19. Gift sichone58@gemail.com

    Mr nyilenda I wish a good blessing go well may the Almighty God be with you and you will be a good coach I bless you you will be successful in your coaching and don’t forgotten were you come from and this is the move God was looking for you will see the overflowing of blessings you will do best you never before in Jesus name

    Reply

  20. Hotness

    Thanks for the time that you have been with the team,I’m very sure that players like sinkala,lubambo,mbola,kabaso and kalaba will have an opportunity to play for Zambia.

    Reply

  21. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle

    He must go yes He was doing nothing.

    Reply

  22. KOSWE.

    ONE MONTH NOTICE YAKULISHA….GO NOW BABA. WE ARE TIRED OF YOUR MA LABISHI .

    Reply

  23. Ignorant

    Is it quitting or fired, because i foresaw this guy being fired. Go well ba Wada

    Reply

  24. Gift Kachama

    Farewell coach wishing u all the best in life

    Reply

