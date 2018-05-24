Siwale Finally Freed on Bail After 30 Days

New Labour Party president Fesher Siwale has finally walked to freedom after 30 days behind bars for failing to meet bail conditions.
Siwale has been at the head of a Mike Mulongoti championed identity crusade to discredit President Edgar Lungu.
Mulongoti has been remote controlling him from the comfort of his house but has finally showed up to help secure him bail after 30 days.
Siwale had failed to raise K10, 000 bail plus two working sureties in managerial positions in the civil service.
The bail conditions were varied to be pegged at K25, 000 and two working sureties from reputable institutions.
Magistrate Alice Walusiku granted Siwale bail with his handlers on hand to whisk him away at court.
The matter has been adjourned to June 6 and 20 for mention and July 5 for continued trial.
Siwale has been charged with defamation of the President whose identity he has brought into question.
19 Comments
Well down good government
thank God
Good move God bless
Just trust in God. He is watching everything.
Eeeee boom
Fourth Estater
What case is this? You cant detain someone for 30 days for a mere defamation case? What kind of constitution do we have that thinks the President is more of a human being than the rest of the citizens? I dont support Siwale or Mulongoti but human rights need to be respected. A president earns respects. It should not be commanded from us
many thanks for what you have said human right as brought insult in this generation it allow every one to disrespect one an other what a bout lungus right this people who are thinking that they can do every thing law must visit them Lungu is the a seat of the country suiting lungu you are suiting citizens of Zambia who voted our be loved president
Ba siwale muleikalafye ngatamwakwata fyakuchita
Foolish Government of Pf trying to silence innocent people. Manyukunyuku tuwe
Let mr siwale go ahead please mr siwale pickup tell them until the know what is truth spick
Ba siwale mukafwilamofye mukashe nabana balecula. So all zambians were fools to vote Ecl. Mwikalefye .Dont get cheap political milage at the expense of children
Your sponsors ran away even ci mulongoti
Comment Basiwale mu zanyaya pochabe boma ni boma osasusha na boma
Teine bosale ine nandiko ati fimbi shifishibe
Why is in our country our land just listening to the free to bail lest think twice Zambians only chishimba kambwili
Mr gift Sichone
We baba Siwale utati wakoncelezya weyo emulongot wavulungana nkaninye,uuzye ukwizuka kuno weyonye emulongot my 2016 he was in dosing mr chagwa to be a candidate why po wamwima inchito watalika ukulawaya pls mwinamwanga akukuluvyanizya uwikalo ekateka wansi asiluza umlandu weyo ivyakucita asinavyo nga ilelo agapiluka uli piano wamusapotanga weyonye mukuti eulongoti akuilanjizya kuno asi namano akwelenganyavye ivyakonona
mr gift sichone ba siwale amatwi bali kwata nomba teyakufwilako ifi lelanda abathu ngefyo imwe mwabebako
Mr Siwale and Mulongoti, where were you wen Edgar Lungu lost in 2001 as an Mp in Chawana which was scooped by Samkonga. When he became justice minister and later acting president. From 2015 when he was elected Republican President you were silent. Have you known today that he is not a Zambian according your claim? These are cheap politics that will take you nowhere and those who are using you will not even rescue you when the visits you. Provide evidence if you have or keep quiet if you don’t have.
The government is bankrupt, therefore it is fundraising through cash bails by arresting as many opponents as possible ,be careful.
Politics is a game of heavy weights & its a shame to hear that mr siwale failed to raise a ka 10 pin because as long as you keep talking expect to pay even greater amounts. Welcome to zed politics