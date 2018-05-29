Journalist Christine Chisha Dies

One of the most recognizable female print media personalities Christine Chisha has died.

Chisha, who was a long time staffer at the Zambia Daily Mail, died on Monday evening at the University Teaching Hospital after an illness.

Her death has sent shockwaves in the media fraternity where she mentored many an upcoming scribe with her easy going personality.

Chisha was part of the vibrant Zambia Media Women Association (ZAMWA) board from inception and remained an affiliate to her death.

Several media personalities and social commentators have taken to social media to express their condolences.