Journalist Christine Chisha Dies

One of the most recognizable female print media personalities Christine Chisha has died.
Chisha, who was a long time staffer at the Zambia Daily Mail, died on Monday evening at the University Teaching Hospital after an illness.
Her death has sent shockwaves in the media fraternity where she mentored many an upcoming scribe with her easy going personality.
Chisha was part of the vibrant Zambia Media Women Association (ZAMWA) board from inception and remained an affiliate to her death.
Several media personalities and social commentators have taken to social media to express their condolences.
51 Comments
LABEL LEADER OF BOKO HARAM
Too bad its a great loss for Zambia
Musenge
If u are a label leader of book haram then u need to be hunted down and sentenced to death . some names you give yourselves are from the devils industry. My condolences to the chisha family
daniel sichone
it is so bad that in Zambia we are losing important people like that woman who was working hard to improve the disseminate of information in our nation.May your soul rest in peace mama we will miss you.
Chosen
Heart felt condolences to ZAMWA. Rest in peace
LABEL LEADER OF BOKO HARAM
Its really sad
Musenge
father fm
May Her Soul Rest In Peace
Pathako Pinu
Is God willing to prevent death, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent. Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?
First of all, God created reality, and he is supposedly omnipotent. Secondly, free will of someone who only wants to murder, kidnap and rape seriously infringes of their victims’ free will.The first point is correct but not sure how it says anything important. The second point is wrong. Doing something against someone’s free will is not a violation of free will but a violation of rights.
This is where fiction comes in. God is supposed to be perfect, but he’s a representation of a mass genocide murderer. You might say, we don’t know why God works but how can measure goodness if the entity that we worship is the definition of evilness? This is extremely contradicting therefore we could all assume that God is a work of fiction and he is not true.
Ruth Nyirenda
This one has real issues with his society just like he freely chooses to use an insult for his dp. Agony.
Mary Tafeni
My condolences, rest in peace sister
From the distinguished women
Tyne
I quote form your very own statement, “Then whence cometh the evil”. In the first place, by your own admission, you do agree that evil exists on earth, yet you God existence you simply brush it aside as fiction without even a simple consideration of any good that exist on earth. As if murders and sufferings are the only orders of the day. Surely when you look around do you only see evil and no goodness at all? your analysis is elegant but certainly totally incorrect by all standard philosophical exposition hence your attempt to cash in a blank cheque at the bank of true theological vault in order to gain mileage of free publicity on a subject with insufficiently funded wit and wisdom, draws an express rejection with contempt by the teller of TRUTH. I wonder why you reject God and accept Satan? is for convinience or propagation of the kingdom of darkness even when the devil himself knows that the Almighty exists. Come on man maybe you shold go and read the Satanic bible Antony Szandor Lavey. research requires a systematic inquiry into all relevant aspects, both side of the coins before a better conclude is drawn not that fraud!!!!!!
Pathako Pinu
@ Tyne. Your entire post is simply a pathetic justification for the irrational, the superstitious and the ignorant, in other words faith which is simply the copulation of ignorance with stupidity to create a false virtue. What’s worse, your post seems to stand for the abrogation of intelligence by accepting without proof or even seriously considering some of the idiotic things people claim, such as communication with the supernatural of which there has never been any concrete evidence. Your post is as insulting to the intelligence as your appeal to authority (Descarte, please note spelling). And spare me the crap about different belief systems. I, for one, don’t buy it–either something is tenable or it’s not.
How many times does it have to be repeated to you that in general, modern atheists do not assert the non-existence of God, but rather the lack of convincing proof. This strawman of yours is becoming quite annoying.An omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient creator/being is a logical impossibility. If he’s omnipotent, can he trisect an angle with a compass and straightedge? Can he change pi into a rational number? If he is omnipresent, will we find him in the quantum world as well as the macroworld, will we find him in every fece we drop, in every ounce of vomit we expectorate, in every miligram of mucous we cough up? If he is omniscient, does he know the outcome of every blackjack game in Las Vegas before it is played out? Does he know the thoughts of every human and animal even before these pop into mind? Why do people both to pray to him, for he knows what everyone wants? If you answer affirmative to any of these, I want your proof and not a screenful of sophistry.
Now, once again, what more objective way than science (methodoical naturalism) is there to ascertain whether there is a supreme being?
Claps James Mphande
R. I. P madam😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
Ignorant
@Pathako due to the fact that evil & good seem to wrestle against each 0ther, its a clear indication that there are supernatural forces behind each & these are Satan & God. Also your existence as a human being is a true & clear sign that there is a supreme being out there & that is God.
fikashala
m.h.r.i.p only god knows
FBI
MHSRIP
Stensa
Condolence, may your soul rest in internal peace!!!
Marcos
Rest in peace
Barotseland
M h s r n p.
Lson
R.I.P Madam
Umupondo Turnt
😢😢😢
Malama Henry
My condolences to the Chisha family and the friends.
Raphael
My condolences
Benny
Too bad my condolences
Cc
too bad,may her soul rest inthe hands of the most high GOD.
Ethel
Commentrest in peace dearest
DNA
MHSRIP
Kopala voice
Too bad
Baxter13
RIP Chisha 😥
Joseph
MHSRIP
Dr. Shatta
This is a sad development.
Joseph Jeff Mapulangah
MHSRIEP
Brig Generals
MHSRIEP
Crawford
Very sad only God knows may the holy spirit comfort the family during this hard time of loss what a brilliant and beautiful sister .May God be with her in the spirit world her soul rest in peace
DO OR DIE
M.H.S.R.I.P
Bray
My heart felt condolences to the chisha family and the ZAMWA board.
saviour chanda
M.H.S.R.I.P
Hotshot
The bible really encourage us & comfort us: ecclesiasts 3:1-9. Its time!! Otherwise m.h.s.r.I.p!
Nike Lee
Too bad,mama go well.
Mecky Shanzi
May her soul rest in peace.And may God comfort her family and everyone who will miss her services
Rebecca Mvula
Christine my freind,what a shock to learn of your death.Your personality never changed from school days as we were together at Lubwe Mission in Samfya firm never changed,lover of Jesus Christ..we spoke last week..and now you are gone!Iam broken my freind…wemunandi ala chakalipa…till we meet again.💦
Soko Samson
God sees the souls of our deceased breathen and he is the one who wipe out the tears of sorrow from we mouners. please GOD help this family and comfor them, may her soul rest in peace.
Njila
My condolences to the deceased family. Put everything in Christ Jesus.
Mpang Gorrety
May the soul of our departed sister rest in internal peace.
Zulu. S
May her soul rest in peace am really touched
nancy chinyemba
Rest in peace dear journalist
Kayula Katiz Katongo
M.H.S.R.I.P
Tyne
It is surely sad that i have to say go in the infinite love of God Almighty. That one moment we spent as Lusaka chapel Unionist, you were inspirational in guiding discussions. Gone too soon fellow comrade in the noble work of serving humanity.
Eric chonde
Heart full condolences to media board and her family. M.h.s.r.I.p.
Jay
It’s so sad to be losing young vibrant people, deepest condolences to the family..
kassy
my condolences to his family, my he so rest in internal peace, a big gap for Zambian journalist.