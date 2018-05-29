Kamitatu Welcomes US Push To Pressure Kabila To Exit Power

Olivier Kamitatu, the spokesperson for the Democratic Republic of Congo, has praised efforts by the United States senators seeking an end to President Joseph Kabila’s illegal stay office.

Kabila occupies the presidency for two years without legal mandate and has already put the machinery in force to illegally extend his stay beyond December 2018.

But US lawmakers are pushing that the DRC’s leader should respect the country’s constitution and allow its people peacefully and democratically chose its new leader.

“I personally welcome and encourage this Senate Resolution. It is a positive signal on US Leadership commitment and leadership to put an end to this unnecessary and artificial man made crisis,” Kamitatu, who is spokesperson for the Ensemble [Togethr for Change] movement led by Moise Katumbia, said.

Recently, the United States Senate followed up on the expiration of its ultimatum letter of January 23rd, 2017 to Mr. Kabila, urging him, to adhere to the rule of law, respect of the Catholic Agreement and UNSCRs 2348(2017) and 2409(2018).

In this resolution 386, sponsored by Senator Booker(D-NJ) and Flake( R-AZ), the US Senate encourages the President of the United States Donald Trump to do what is necessary to make sure credible and peaceful elections are held on December 23rd, 2018, as per ongoing agreement and UN resolutions.

The lawmakers are insisting that President Trump applies targeted sanctions against Kabila and the immediate entourage in case of immobility and failure to do what is morally and ethically right for the greater good of the people of the DRC.