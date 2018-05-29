Kamitatu Welcomes US Push To Pressure Kabila To Exit Power

Olivier Kamitatu, the spokesperson for the Democratic Republic of Congo, has praised efforts by the United States senators seeking an end to President Joseph Kabila’s illegal stay office.
Kabila occupies the presidency for two years without legal mandate and has already put the machinery in force to illegally extend his stay beyond December 2018.
But US lawmakers are pushing that the DRC’s leader should respect the country’s constitution and allow its people peacefully and democratically chose its new leader.
“I personally welcome and encourage this Senate Resolution. It is a positive signal on US Leadership commitment and leadership to put an end to this unnecessary and artificial man made crisis,” Kamitatu, who is spokesperson for the Ensemble [Togethr for Change] movement led by Moise Katumbia, said.
Recently, the United States Senate followed up on the expiration of its ultimatum letter of January 23rd, 2017 to Mr. Kabila, urging him, to adhere to the rule of law, respect of the Catholic Agreement and UNSCRs 2348(2017) and 2409(2018).
In this resolution 386, sponsored by Senator Booker(D-NJ) and Flake( R-AZ), the US Senate encourages the President of the United States Donald Trump to do what is necessary to make sure credible and peaceful elections are held on December 23rd, 2018, as per ongoing agreement and UN resolutions.
The lawmakers are insisting that President Trump applies targeted sanctions against Kabila and the immediate entourage in case of immobility and failure to do what is morally and ethically right for the greater good of the people of the DRC.
16 Comments
Pathako Pinu
There are still many old die-hard leaders who have continued to cling to power. A few reasons why this happens include:
1. When a powerful cabal of sycophants control the president, they do everything to ensure he continues to rule because they do not want to lose their status and privileges.
2. Presidents are sometimes afraid of being probed and punished by subsequent administrations especially when they are excessively corrupt or have committed many illegal acts like killing and imprisoning opponents and dissenters.
3. Presidents who are told by their supporters and sycophants (or believe it themselves) that they are the best and only solution to keeping the country united and that handing over power would lead to chaos.
4. HH mentality despite losing five times can’t believe that people don’t want him
Ignorant
@Pithako taumfwa, I like the last reason.
zek man
Good
Claps James Mphande
That’s great
Starboy
Congo is not Rwanda, so kabila just go back to Rwanda and start wearing those masai robes in order for you to hide so that Trump doesn’t find you or else you will be the next to be eaten by sharks just like Osama bin laden
jojo
Go Go America Trump help the people of Congo DR.
Benny
Swallow him
FGM
SADC and other peace loving nations! Get united and force Kabila to relinquish power. The lives of the Congolese are bigger than Kabila.
Kieth mwituma
Stop bringing in your reason
Lee
Please please help the pipo of DRC
vusi sithole
kabila is good for DRC. I like him katumbi is just a joker like hh and ck
Cardinal karol wojtyla
Kabila must go! I like the stance by USA, these guys don’t joke,kabila will soon be da past president.enough is enough
title company
You know this is madness, we are becoming foolish why call someone to solve disputes that deos not concern or include him come Africans wake up and make our own decisions in our matters and stop being foolish
Joseph mwila
Do something America kabila is a bad man
Hotness
African agencies are of no use because there is no way they can be failing to deal with internal matters.
Bernard Kabaso
Enough is enough Congolese have suffered, it’s high time this man (Kabila)steps aside allow congolese enjoy the peace they want.