OPINION: Lubinda’s Political Cross

It seems monsieur Given Lubinda is back on the bad books of some of his Patriotic Front colleagues. His name featured prominently on the list of low level cadres that marched to the secretariat to hand in a petition against the interference in the election of officials in the grassroots.
Lubinda alongside his Mandevu counterpart Jean Kapata and Munali lawmaker professor Nkandu Luo were fingered as planting their preferred candidates in the grassroots for an unknown agenda. It is not the first Lubinda is on the end of brutal and sustained witch hunt or at least it seems from his own party lieutenants.
The now fallen angel Wynter Kabimba almost single handedly pushed him out of the Patriotic Front when the former was the secretary general. Lubinda was labelled treacherous for allegedly inciting the opposition lawmakers to incite the executive in parliament by asking embarrassing questions. Lubinda only survived that assault by the skin of his teeth when Kabimba ended up victim of his weapon.
The assault on Lubinda was so vicious that it cast his credibility in doubt with his more zealous supporters urging him to form his own political party. Credit to him, he resisted such calls and stayed true to his partly membership. Just when he is beginning to enjoy his peace at the helm of the Justice Ministry it seems he has to brace himself for another carefully orchestrated smear campaign within the ruling party.
Could it be these cadres something we do not know about Lubinda’s alleged clandestine dealings? Could it be that Lubinda harbours the one ambition that has felled many top political dog in the ruling party? Maybe his having thrown the hat in the ring at the one window an opportunity presented itself after the death of President Michael Sata has left a lingering suspicion of his true mission. Could this be the beginning of the fall from grace of another ruling party giant? We can only watch and learn but we have an inkling that the petition against Lubinda and colleagues to the general secretary was not by accident or was it the work of low level party functionaries. Watch the space.
It seems Lubinda will have to carry another of those political crosses of suspicion and lack of confidence from own political lieutenants.
The Chosen One
It serves him right. Lubinda is seen as an honest politician. It’s sad how such a nice guy who abhors corruption would remain silent on the so many corrupt vices perpetuated by his boss. Such a shame.
Ignorant
I dont see anything wrong with Zayelo & colegues forwading their petition to their secretariat.These are the true patriots who stand by the truth & wouldnt want to see their party disintegrated, then the issues of Winter were unnecessary on this matter. Hence i feel you just have the hate against Zayelo.
Ignorant
Then to paint Lubinda bad & suit the title of your article you get a picture of him talking to HH as if indeed he want cross over from PF to UPND. Thats cheap!
wesly chanda
Isoni. Ebumutu. Balubinda.
Augprina
That is true
Claps James Mphande
Ahhhh politics are just dirty game……
ROKA
Wait and see!It’s nice kapata has realised that pushing CK out of PF has turned it into apf shame!!Zayelo, make it clear to apf-mmd lead that what they doing is not right!!
maybin
I think nw politics z becoming a dengarous game nt a dirt game.becoz everyone nw z becoming a player of a defrent game n confusing ball possion .so let’s b care be4 we score our own gall n at de end of it we all become faliers of rullin dis country n lose our culture value.
Mighty
Chi lubinda
Stensa
People of God u should change .,…remember we are all the visitors in this world…..change in Jesus name!
Musa
bola naikosa
man
Nasekela kwit*le
Mwana wakwi2
Ba lubinda plz remember dat ukankala poipa pa mushe pamaitana u regret 1 day
Wesley
Let us learn to respect our leaders weather lungu or HH weather you like it or not are all leader’s it’s only time that is different,but time for HH is coming all so you be shameful.
KUJ
No hw can I gv respect hh as if he z a leader n he will owez fail mayb as headman or councillor not presido or mp no
Wesley
Lucinda is not for PF only.
Wesley
Lubinda is not for PF only.
Munasi
Stop the hatred for innocent and hard working people.
Benny
Ba PF pay civil servants on time stop playing games by splashing cash on elections
mawema
There is nothing wrong with yellow man mama Jean kapata she is great woman won’t isait. devission. in the party let us work together as team ignore anything that can course bedevided. thank you.
Kopala voice
Politics is a dirty game
Weagans Kanubu
One Day a trampend wil b sounded & all monkey tricks wil com 2 an end.
Pat
In the book Genesis 1v26–man was given power to rule on animals and the rest not on fellow man to rule on fellow it came from himself eg peleg the son of shame Nimrod the son of ham All you are seeing it under man own and read the book of you still get same story
Philso
I m just watching from the terraces. Wina azaka lila
hasty
Comment mmmm
HH
Lubinda is always pestering me to join my party he thinks Lungu will be arrested soon over graft so he does not want to be associated with corrupt chaps
HH
infact this ka stupid chap tells me all the secrets in the pf I even have a list of foreign trips
wesly Chanda'
Bakamba. Pf. Efitufye. Mu. Zambia. Pf. Look. For. Would
joe
How authentic is this information, bane let’s stop commenting on things which you have no facts
vusi sithole
kikiki! zambian’s
General
Late Presdent SATA was right to fire him. Let him be fired again.
Jks
Lubinda has smelled.a rat