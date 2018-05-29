OPINION: Lubinda’s Political Cross

It seems monsieur Given Lubinda is back on the bad books of some of his Patriotic Front colleagues. His name featured prominently on the list of low level cadres that marched to the secretariat to hand in a petition against the interference in the election of officials in the grassroots.

Lubinda alongside his Mandevu counterpart Jean Kapata and Munali lawmaker professor Nkandu Luo were fingered as planting their preferred candidates in the grassroots for an unknown agenda. It is not the first Lubinda is on the end of brutal and sustained witch hunt or at least it seems from his own party lieutenants.

The now fallen angel Wynter Kabimba almost single handedly pushed him out of the Patriotic Front when the former was the secretary general. Lubinda was labelled treacherous for allegedly inciting the opposition lawmakers to incite the executive in parliament by asking embarrassing questions. Lubinda only survived that assault by the skin of his teeth when Kabimba ended up victim of his weapon.

The assault on Lubinda was so vicious that it cast his credibility in doubt with his more zealous supporters urging him to form his own political party. Credit to him, he resisted such calls and stayed true to his partly membership. Just when he is beginning to enjoy his peace at the helm of the Justice Ministry it seems he has to brace himself for another carefully orchestrated smear campaign within the ruling party.

Could it be these cadres something we do not know about Lubinda’s alleged clandestine dealings? Could it be that Lubinda harbours the one ambition that has felled many top political dog in the ruling party? Maybe his having thrown the hat in the ring at the one window an opportunity presented itself after the death of President Michael Sata has left a lingering suspicion of his true mission. Could this be the beginning of the fall from grace of another ruling party giant? We can only watch and learn but we have an inkling that the petition against Lubinda and colleagues to the general secretary was not by accident or was it the work of low level party functionaries. Watch the space.

It seems Lubinda will have to carry another of those political crosses of suspicion and lack of confidence from own political lieutenants.