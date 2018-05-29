Sate Sate Headlines Cosafa Final Squad

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 20-member squad for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup tournament.
Chambeshi has handed Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula a place in the final team that also has Nakambala Leopards defender Martin Sikaonga, 2017 under-20 AFCON winners Shemmy Mayembe and Ngosa Sunzu in a blend of youth and experience.
Chabula has netted two goals so far this season, picking up from the 15 he scored in Kitwe United’s promotion race last year.
The team leaves for South Africa on Thursday with the opening fixture being against Namibia on Saturday.
Zambia will join the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after having being among the top seeded teams in the region.
The Chipolopolo boys were runners up in the 2017 edition of the competition with Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila among the revelations of the tournament.
FULL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)
(DEFENDERS)
Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Shemmy Mayembe, Bournwell Silengo (Zesco United), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Martin Sikaonga (Nakambala Leopards)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama, Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes)
(STRIKERS)
Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana),
(Source: FAZ Media)
Where is fashion sakala?
Tom London
Hotnes fashion sakala is playing abroad , the cosafa tournament is a show case for local players only . in short he is a professional .
sim1
Chimutwe uleleko ubufi,fashoni is not grant permission from his club.taula unfwa na news iwe wayasuka.
Chisha Joseph
What about fackson kapumbu zega defender
Jom
Why three strikers
Kaya banda
Ok nice thinking poor finishing
Deanmeekson
Combination of these players is the key
zek man
A they really going to play proper football ???????
Songwe Stephen
That’s is a good 👍 team mr chambeshi go ahead to coaching the team.
Zambian
The is good mt you know what is not right and what right away in the this case
David
Its a good selection but problem are strikers 3 are not enough probably the inclution power hungry for goals like Fashion Sakala & Ngonga .
James Mphande
Sure sure where is fuckson kapumbu anyway good selection 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
percy
GO ZAMBIA
BRING THE TROPHY
Me
Restore our lost hope in Chipolopolo coach.
Joseph mwila
Cosafa tournament is only for local prayers you people
Teeth teeth
Zambia National soccer team, kuwayawafye
King David
Sate sate good
open Analyst
Quick Silver, is this a winning team?,,,,,, with 3 strikers only?