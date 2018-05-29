Sate Sate Headlines Cosafa Final Squad

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 20-member squad for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup tournament.

Chambeshi has handed Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula a place in the final team that also has Nakambala Leopards defender Martin Sikaonga, 2017 under-20 AFCON winners Shemmy Mayembe and Ngosa Sunzu in a blend of youth and experience.

Chabula has netted two goals so far this season, picking up from the 15 he scored in Kitwe United’s promotion race last year.

The team leaves for South Africa on Thursday with the opening fixture being against Namibia on Saturday.

Zambia will join the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after having being among the top seeded teams in the region.

The Chipolopolo boys were runners up in the 2017 edition of the competition with Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila among the revelations of the tournament.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Shemmy Mayembe, Bournwell Silengo (Zesco United), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Martin Sikaonga (Nakambala Leopards)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama, Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes)

(STRIKERS)

Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana),

(Source: FAZ Media)