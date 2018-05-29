  1. Home
Sport

Sate Sate Headlines Cosafa Final Squad

|

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 20-member squad for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup tournament.

Chambeshi has handed Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula a place in the final team that also has Nakambala Leopards defender Martin Sikaonga, 2017 under-20 AFCON winners Shemmy Mayembe and Ngosa Sunzu in a blend of youth and experience.

Chabula has netted two goals so far this season, picking up from the 15 he scored in Kitwe United’s promotion race last year.
The team leaves for South Africa on Thursday with the opening fixture being against Namibia on Saturday.

Zambia will join the tournament at the quarterfinal stage after having being among the top seeded teams in the region.

The Chipolopolo boys were runners up in the 2017 edition of the competition with Justin Shonga and Brian Mwila among the revelations of the tournament.

FULL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)

Kenny Mumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)
Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Shemmy Mayembe, Bournwell Silengo (Zesco United), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Martin Sikaonga (Nakambala Leopards)

(MIDFIELDERS)
Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya, Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama, Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes)

(STRIKERS)
Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana),

(Source: FAZ Media)

19 Comments

  1. Hotness

    Where is fashion sakala?

    Reply

    • Tom London

      Hotnes fashion sakala is playing abroad , the cosafa tournament is a show case for local players only . in short he is a professional .

      Reply

      • sim1

        Chimutwe uleleko ubufi,fashoni is not grant permission from his club.taula unfwa na news iwe wayasuka.

        Reply

  2. Chisha Joseph

    What about fackson kapumbu zega defender

    Reply

  3. Jom

    Why three strikers

    Reply

  4. Kaya banda

    Ok nice thinking poor finishing

    Reply

  5. Deanmeekson

    Combination of these players is the key

    Reply

  6. zek man

    A they really going to play proper football ???????

    Reply

  7. zek man

    Are they really going to play proper football ???????

    Reply

  8. Songwe Stephen

    That’s is a good 👍 team mr chambeshi go ahead to coaching the team.

    Reply

  9. Zambian

    The is good mt you know what is not right and what right away in the this case

    Reply

  10. David

    Its a good selection but problem are strikers 3 are not enough probably the inclution power hungry for goals like Fashion Sakala & Ngonga .

    Reply

  11. James Mphande

    Sure sure where is fuckson kapumbu anyway good selection 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

    Reply

  12. percy

    GO ZAMBIA
    BRING THE TROPHY

    Reply

  13. Me

    Restore our lost hope in Chipolopolo coach.

    Reply

  14. Joseph mwila

    Cosafa tournament is only for local prayers you people

    Reply

  15. Teeth teeth

    Zambia National soccer team, kuwayawafye

    Reply

  16. King David

    Sate sate good

    Reply

  17. open Analyst

    Quick Silver, is this a winning team?,,,,,, with 3 strikers only?

    Reply

