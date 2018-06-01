Champions Zambia Get Fair U17 Draw

The Zambia Under-17 national team has been drawn in Group B of the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup tournament to be staged in Mauritius in July.

According to draws conducted today at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, the defending champions have been pitted alongside South Africa, Mozambique and Lesotho.

The 2018 Cosafa U17 tournament will be used as the qualifier for the 2019 CAF tournament.

Hosts Mauritius who were runners up last year will face Botswana, Namibia and Seychelles while Group C will have Angola, Malawi, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

Zambia’s winning U17 side has been elevated to U20 level with FAZ commencing the search for the next U17 this weekend with the Copperbelt region that will also have participants from Luapula and North Western Province converging at Arthur Davies Stadium.

The next round of selection will be in Lusaka next weekend where the remaining provinces will gather for the selection overseen by the technical directorate.

(Source: FAZ Media)