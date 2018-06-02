Chipolopolo Start Cosafa Race

Zambia begins its 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup journey this afternoon (Saturday) with a quarterfinal clash against Namibia at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi will lead the Chipolopolo into duty hoping to overcome Ricardo Manetti’s stubborn brave warriors.

The two sides last met at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) where they drew 1-all at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca and have another date this September in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Chambeshi is likely to start with Toaster Nsabata in goal while Ziyo Tembo may be partnered with Isaac Shamujompa in central defence with Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe deployed as left and right back respectively.

In midfield the trio of Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama and Benson Sakala could be tasked to string things between the defence and attack.

Upfront the attack role could fall to Lazarous Kambole and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba although Emmanuel Chabusha has made a strong case in training for inclusion in the starting eleven.

The winner will play either South Africa or Madagascar in the semi-final on June 6 while the loser will drop to the plate category.

Zambia ended as runners up in 2018 and will be gunning for glory this year.

Kickoff for the match is 15:00 hours and will be live on pay television SuperSport.

(Source: FAZ Media)