Chipolopolo Start Cosafa Race

Zambia begins its 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup journey this afternoon (Saturday) with a quarterfinal clash against Namibia at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi will lead the Chipolopolo into duty hoping to overcome Ricardo Manetti’s stubborn brave warriors.

The two sides last met at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) where they drew 1-all at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca and have another date this September in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Chambeshi is likely to start with Toaster Nsabata in goal while Ziyo Tembo may be partnered with Isaac Shamujompa in central defence with Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe deployed as left and right back respectively.

In midfield the trio of Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama and Benson Sakala could be tasked to string things between the defence and attack.

Upfront the attack role could fall to Lazarous Kambole and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba although Emmanuel Chabusha has made a strong case in training for inclusion in the starting eleven.

The winner will play either South Africa or Madagascar in the semi-final on June 6 while the loser will drop to the plate category.

Zambia ended as runners up in 2018 and will be gunning for glory this year.

Kickoff for the match is 15:00 hours and will be live on pay television SuperSport.

 

(Source: FAZ Media)

41 Comments

  1. Chris kalumba

    Don’t forget…… a game are scores…

    Reply

  2. Mindolo village

    OK

    Reply

  3. Mukomango Mwansa

    Whether muwine or muluse we will continue supporting youuu,go Zambia go

    Reply

  4. Broken Hill man

    I am wishing you the best of all…

    Reply

  5. Active Muchelemba

    Zambia go go

    Reply

  6. Garton

    Lets Go Zambia Lets Go, Win Or Lose Zambia Keeps On.

    Reply

  7. Kalowana

    Yes that’s our team Zambia the chipolopolo plz make us proud this tym we are behind you guys we love you so much, Namibia is bitebal Zambia 3:1 Namibia

    Reply

  8. Charlesmicklay

    We need goals in first 45mins,that’s so.second half we are done go guys we are with you but don’t underrate them

    Reply

  9. Claps James Mphande

    Top Star rubbish they can’t televised but gundaslig ahhhh be serious with your ka top star 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲

    Reply

  10. Ackford Phiri

    Go Zambia Go Z 1 vs N 0.

    Reply

  11. master Lex

    You better win guys, first time this year am going to watch you play. Make me proud

    Reply

  12. Pp

    All the best guys

    Reply

  13. smooth

    I just hope that this time around we will lift the cup looking at the squad we have
    #Zambia 3:2 Namibia

    Reply

  14. mwalusaka

    Go Zambia n my prediction z .Zambia 2 : Namibia 1 who z with me???

    Reply

  15. Adams mbewe

    Go zambia go

    Reply

  16. Chipolopolo

    All the best guyz

    Reply

  17. Kigzee

    I’m in a dilemma what does it min, according to the above report” Zambia ended has runners up in 2018″. Does it mean there was anther called 2018 or what?

    Reply

  18. Stanley

    Go Zambia go 3:1 nambia

    Reply

  19. MK

    All the best our own Chipolopolo, win is a most must.

    Reply

  20. Kachama Gift

    Whether win or lose i wil stil remaina zambia fan.go zambia goal.i lov u guys…..

    Reply

  21. Frank mwale

    Go go go go zambia under -20

    Reply

    • I back wachila

      We lose or win we are Zambian Go Zambia Go wish all the best Mr Beston Chambesh

      Reply

    • Alessandro Himself

      They must work together mahn…..

      Reply

  22. Anzelu achoka Ku mawa.

    We’re supporting u guys ,we’re de winners

    Reply

  23. Jom

    Go Zambia go we are behind you.

    Reply

  24. Clitoris Chinyoni

    What does it mean “plate category ” will it be like the winner gets the medals and the loser gets plates of nshima with beans?

    Reply

  25. Ackim ngoma

    Make sure you win this game

    Reply

  26. jjb

    my team will lose this afternoon Namibia 2-1 Zambia

    Reply

  27. Self nyokozi

    Can sure ba guy.

    Reply

  28. Alessandro Himself

    We must take our football higher,we can do it,we jxt need to work together period…..

    Reply

  29. ezron

    Go Zambia. 4;1

    Reply

  30. Alick

    Wishing you all the best our boyz.

    Reply

  31. Tanganica

    Good to see win

    Reply

  32. National councillor

    I will never stop couching Zambia national team in front of the TV e.g iwe pela munobe na opener hahahahahahhaha ………………….wele! weleeeeeeeeeeeee!

    Reply

  33. Hotness

    All the best guys, Zambia 2 and Namibia 1.

    Reply

  34. Said Simukulwa

    Zambia go go forward

    Reply

  35. CMD

    Tell them

    Reply

  36. CMD

    Top star kuwayawaya

    Reply

  37. Bruno mars the moonshine junglez

    Nice one

    Reply

  38. Prince MOSES

    Zambia 3:1 Namibia

    Reply

  39. XYW

    Honestly zambia 2 namibia 0

    Reply

