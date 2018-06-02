Chipolopolo Start Cosafa Race

Zambia begins its 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup journey this afternoon (Saturday) with a quarterfinal clash against Namibia at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi will lead the Chipolopolo into duty hoping to overcome Ricardo Manetti’s stubborn brave warriors.
The two sides last met at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) where they drew 1-all at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca and have another date this September in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
Chambeshi is likely to start with Toaster Nsabata in goal while Ziyo Tembo may be partnered with Isaac Shamujompa in central defence with Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe deployed as left and right back respectively.
In midfield the trio of Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama and Benson Sakala could be tasked to string things between the defence and attack.
Upfront the attack role could fall to Lazarous Kambole and Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba although Emmanuel Chabusha has made a strong case in training for inclusion in the starting eleven.
The winner will play either South Africa or Madagascar in the semi-final on June 6 while the loser will drop to the plate category.
Zambia ended as runners up in 2018 and will be gunning for glory this year.
Kickoff for the match is 15:00 hours and will be live on pay television SuperSport.
(Source: FAZ Media)
41 Comments
Chris kalumba
Don’t forget…… a game are scores…
Mindolo village
OK
Mukomango Mwansa
Whether muwine or muluse we will continue supporting youuu,go Zambia go
Broken Hill man
I am wishing you the best of all…
Active Muchelemba
Zambia go go
Garton
Lets Go Zambia Lets Go, Win Or Lose Zambia Keeps On.
Kalowana
Yes that’s our team Zambia the chipolopolo plz make us proud this tym we are behind you guys we love you so much, Namibia is bitebal Zambia 3:1 Namibia
Charlesmicklay
We need goals in first 45mins,that’s so.second half we are done go guys we are with you but don’t underrate them
Claps James Mphande
Top Star rubbish they can’t televised but gundaslig ahhhh be serious with your ka top star 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲
Ackford Phiri
Go Zambia Go Z 1 vs N 0.
master Lex
You better win guys, first time this year am going to watch you play. Make me proud
Pp
All the best guys
smooth
I just hope that this time around we will lift the cup looking at the squad we have
#Zambia 3:2 Namibia
mwalusaka
Go Zambia n my prediction z .Zambia 2 : Namibia 1 who z with me???
Adams mbewe
Go zambia go
Chipolopolo
All the best guyz
Kigzee
I’m in a dilemma what does it min, according to the above report” Zambia ended has runners up in 2018″. Does it mean there was anther called 2018 or what?
Stanley
Go Zambia go 3:1 nambia
MK
All the best our own Chipolopolo, win is a most must.
Kachama Gift
Whether win or lose i wil stil remaina zambia fan.go zambia goal.i lov u guys…..
Frank mwale
Go go go go zambia under -20
I back wachila
We lose or win we are Zambian Go Zambia Go wish all the best Mr Beston Chambesh
Alessandro Himself
They must work together mahn…..
Anzelu achoka Ku mawa.
We’re supporting u guys ,we’re de winners
Jom
Go Zambia go we are behind you.
Clitoris Chinyoni
What does it mean “plate category ” will it be like the winner gets the medals and the loser gets plates of nshima with beans?
Ackim ngoma
Make sure you win this game
jjb
my team will lose this afternoon Namibia 2-1 Zambia
Self nyokozi
Can sure ba guy.
Alessandro Himself
We must take our football higher,we can do it,we jxt need to work together period…..
ezron
Go Zambia. 4;1
Alick
Wishing you all the best our boyz.
Tanganica
Good to see win
National councillor
I will never stop couching Zambia national team in front of the TV e.g iwe pela munobe na opener hahahahahahhaha ………………….wele! weleeeeeeeeeeeee!
Hotness
All the best guys, Zambia 2 and Namibia 1.
Said Simukulwa
Zambia go go forward
CMD
Tell them
CMD
Top star kuwayawaya
Bruno mars the moonshine junglez
Nice one
Prince MOSES
Zambia 3:1 Namibia
XYW
Honestly zambia 2 namibia 0