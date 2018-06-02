  1. Home
Sport

Zambia Scrape Through to Cosafa Semis

|
Lazarous Kambole of Zambia challenged by Nasr Eldin Omer Ahmed of Sudan during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Zambia national team needed post-match penalties to beat Namibia and qualify to the semi-finals of the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup.

Both teams settled for a barren draw in regulation time making it their second consecutive draw consecutively after the 1-1 result at the CHAN.

The two teams are due for another encounter in September in the race for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Beston Chambeshi was thrown in the deep end of the pool after Wedson Nyirenda resigned after having lost the public’s confidence.

Zambia converted their spot kicks through Collins Sikombe, Jack Chirwa, Toaster Nsabata and Clatous Chama while Lazarous Kambole had his kick coming off the post.

Zambia will now play the winner between South Africa and Madagascar in the semi finals.

 

 

