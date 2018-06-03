Another UPND Councillor Resigns

President Edgar Lungu was granted the perfect partying gift from his tour of duty in North Western Province following the defection to the ruling party of opposition UPND councillor for Kamalamba Ward Edward Samwata.

The UPND has been grappling with the defection of civic leaders from their political party despite the newly amended substitution making it hard for local government leaders to cross floors.

Samwata becomes the latest of the swelling number of councillors crossing the floor in North Western Province after smiliar defections in Kang’wena (Mushindamo), Kanyama (Mwinilunga), Zambezi West and now Kamalamba in Solwezi Central.

The UPND has had to contend with councillors crossing the the floor paving the way for local government by-elections.

Councillor Samwata defected to join the ruling Party at Solwezi Airport during President Edgar Lungu’s departure from North Western Province where he had gone on a two day working visit.

The UPND has moved in to Samwata’s resignation by saying he was suspended before defecting to the ruling PF.

Councillor Samwata’s resignation becomes the 6th in North Western Province since 2016 General Elections