Another UPND Councillor Resigns

President Edgar Lungu was granted the perfect partying gift from his tour of duty in North Western Province following the defection to the ruling party of opposition UPND councillor for Kamalamba Ward Edward Samwata.
The UPND has been grappling with the defection of civic leaders from their political party despite the newly amended substitution making it hard for local government leaders to cross floors.
Samwata becomes the latest of the swelling number of councillors crossing the floor in North Western Province after smiliar defections in Kang’wena (Mushindamo), Kanyama (Mwinilunga), Zambezi West and now Kamalamba in Solwezi Central.
The UPND has had to contend with councillors crossing the the floor paving the way for local government by-elections.
Councillor Samwata defected to join the ruling Party at Solwezi Airport during President Edgar Lungu’s departure from North Western Province where he had gone on a two day working visit.
The UPND has moved in to Samwata’s resignation by saying he was suspended before defecting to the ruling PF.
Councillor Samwata’s resignation becomes the 6th in North Western Province since 2016 General Elections
11 Comments
pilato
More power
Claps James Mphande
We still want more to come to pf coz us we are peaceful party job Weldon councillor. PF
Jkm
Njala ama councilors,why not MPs?
Brashe L/stone
But kuti wapapa sana ba united part for destruction, they still can’t believe someone defect to the ruling part and u’ re clamming that u suspended the said (NIBOZA) yo small god hh will never rule this country coz he is too selfish, leaders lead by examples he’s too stubborn even from loosing 5 times kupelako Bambi this will be #6 watch fili uko fileya kuwayawaya fye.
Jacob chanda
It’s a high time we forget of petty politics and sojourn on development of our areas, the party of the day is the best to deliver this development, am in , given a chance I will contest this seat on PF
BTK
I still don’t believe that some people can be outering
a very bad language publicly,honestly how does someone without shame say HH will never be a leader of this Nation,Is this Nation belongs to his/her family maybe.
Martin mwewa
Boza
BTK
Ladies & Gentlemen this is free world,so people have rights to choose the political party of their choice,so please forget about that Niggar who abandoned upnd coz a new Niggar will replace him.
MUTWALE ALBRIGHT
Ok
sianga
Comm
The writting is on the wall for UPND. This party is a failled project
T
Branch chair man
We show see pakuti ikafike 2021 mu kashala babili