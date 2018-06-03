Kagem Awards Workers 10% Salary Increment

Mining giant Kagem has diluted the recent work stoppage that left 15 employees fired by awarding workers a 10% salary hike.

Kagem hit the limelight recently after workers downed tools demanding a 50% salary hike.

The mining firm has since given its workers a workers an upward adjustment of salaries.

Fifteen unionised workers lost their jobs after the strike action staged at the company in Lufwanyama.

National Union for Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) Treasurer Saul Simujika said workers had decided to accept the 10% increment as a way of ensuring that members walked away with something.

Simujika has appealed for the dismissed workers to be reinstated in their previous positions.

“I can confirm that we have signed collective agreements with Kagem at 10% for 2018 and 2019 for all our members together with our colleagues Mineworkers union of Zambia, well we want to appeal to our members to accept this package. We also want to appeal to management at Kagem to consider our plea for amnesty on some workers that engaged themselves in illegal strikes”, Simujika stated.