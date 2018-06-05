50 Arrested at Chingola Jerabo ‘Commander’s Burial

The burial of one of Chingola’s leading small scale miners otherwise known as Jerabos turned ugly with police arresting 50 jerabos (illegal miners) for unruly behaviour.

Lead jerabo Isaac Chiwasha popularly known as Debra Richie succumbed to fire burns after he was attacked in his home last week by a rival gang.

Police in full riot gear kept were on the lookout for any lawlessness during the burial programme and it did not take long as 50 were nabbed for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Chiwasha’s loyalists were bent on running the show and taunted the police and also those suspected to be from the rival gangs creating a tense atmosphere.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said 16 of the Jerabos were picked in Chingola’s Kapisha Township while the other 34 were nabbed from Town Centre on their way to the burial site.

Katanga said the 50 suspects had been detained and would appear in court soon.

A tense atmosphere among jerabos has ensued following government opening up part of the mining activities to the youth.

