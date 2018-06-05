50 Arrested at Chingola Jerabo ‘Commander’s Burial

The burial of one of Chingola’s leading small scale miners otherwise known as Jerabos turned ugly with police arresting 50 jerabos (illegal miners) for unruly behaviour.
Lead jerabo Isaac Chiwasha popularly known as Debra Richie succumbed to fire burns after he was attacked in his home last week by a rival gang.
Police in full riot gear kept were on the lookout for any lawlessness during the burial programme and it did not take long as 50 were nabbed for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.
Chiwasha’s loyalists were bent on running the show and taunted the police and also those suspected to be from the rival gangs creating a tense atmosphere.
Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said 16 of the Jerabos were picked in Chingola’s Kapisha Township while the other 34 were nabbed from Town Centre on their way to the burial site.
Katanga said the 50 suspects had been detained and would appear in court soon.
A tense atmosphere among jerabos has ensued following government opening up part of the mining activities to the youth.
7 Comments
Apostle mighty stensa
Fellow Zambians, let’s be responsible citizens, may the Lord rule our nation
___________by apostle mighty stensa.
Shachz
Are those the youths the govt opens part of the mining activities to? The govt is also partly to blame of what is happening, or is it giving the Police more work for less money? This is the reason some officers are joining the gangs!
Sparta
these jerabos need to be dealt with in time cause if the situation is left like that they will now turn to this boko haram type
Starboy
Government should take stiff measures and convict these criminals, they take the law in their own hands, just kill those useless bastArds you call small scale miners, we don’t even benefit from them bakabwalala
Starboy
This is what annoys me every time, where did that foolish commander train from? Zambian army or Iraq?
Chinyama silver
Teach them how to live life
alfred mukelabai
police are not suppose to arrest them coz dey are the one who gave them freedom ….