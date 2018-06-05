Chilanga Takes Political Spotlight

Voters in Chilanga Constituency will today cast their votes in a parliamentary by-election that has drawn widespread interest from across the Zambian political spectrum.

With the current constitution having put a lid to incessant by-elections the few that will occur will provide fierce political competition.

The Chilanga seat fell vacant after the incumbent MP Keith Mukata was sentenced to death by hanging for murder by the Lusaka High Court.

Mukata has appealed his sentence in the Supreme Court but the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini declared his seat vacant.

Political parties have been traversing the Chilanga Constituency and will see the fruit of the labour materialise today.

The ruling Patriotic Front is fielding Maria Langa while their fiercest rivals the UPND has opted for a controversial choice in Mukata’s concubine Charmaine Musonda.

Elias Chipimo’s National Restoration Party (NAREP) is fielding Pride Mazabuka.

There will also be by-elections in six Local Government wards in Mwense, Kasama, Chienge, Sinda and Nyimba districts.

The vacancies in the six wards occurred as a result of a death and resignations.