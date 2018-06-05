Chingola Inter-Mine Bus Operators Protest

A dispute over the location of an Inter-mine bus station in Chingola has ensued with operators staging a protest.

The bus operators are demanding that Chingola Municipal Council takes back to Town Centre, Kitwe Station that was moved to Mwaiseni Bus Station.

The Bus Operators parked all their buses and refused to work arguing that taking the Kitwe Station to Mwaiseni Bus Station is unconvincing.

District Bus Drivers Association Secretary Rafael Mwansa said Bus Operators were not ready to resume operations until the local authority takes back to Town Centre the Kitwe bound busses station.

But Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo has pleaded with bus operators to reason with the local authority on the move taken saying it is aimed improving their area of operation.

Tembo said currently the Bus Station within town has no toilets to handle the volume of commuters.

He stated that decision to move the Kitwe Bus Station to Mwaiseni is also meant to allow road works to start on the Kabundi Roads.

