Police Seize Counterfeit Sugar Worth K126, 000

The Zambia Police Service Intellectual Property Unit has seized Counterfeit Sugar products values at over 126,000 Kwacha in Zanimuone West and City Market.

According to Zambia Police Spokeswoman, Esther Katongo, the operation was conducted after receiving a complaint from Zambia Sugar, the legitimate holders of White spoon sugar that their product was being counterfeited.

Katongo said that during the operation, officers raided a house in Zanimuone West and a number of wholesales at City Market where they found 1kg, 2kg empty packs and 378 x 50Kg empty sacks labelled white spoon sugar for Zambia Sugar which were being used to package raw sugar and Hullet sun sweet sugar which is believed to have been imported from other countries and was being repacked in Zambia sugar packages.

She said that Officers also seized some weighing scales, ink pads, a date stamp, stitching machines and cotton, a sealing machine, 164x50kgs refined sugar and also some sugar was found spread on a tent in one of the rooms, 85 cases containing 20 packets of 02kg sugar, 31cases by 20 packets of 01 Kilogram sugar and 37 cases by 10 packets of 02 Kilogram sugar all suspected to be counterfeit sugar.

The total value of seized items is K126, 893.60.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the raw sugar is smuggled in from other countries and was being repacked in Zambia Sugar Plc labeled packages.

Katongo said that nine suspects comprising Burundi, Congo and Zambian nationals were picked up and are yet to be charged.