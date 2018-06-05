Police Seize Counterfeit Sugar Worth K126, 000

The Zambia Police Service Intellectual Property Unit has seized Counterfeit Sugar products values at over 126,000 Kwacha in Zanimuone West and City Market.
According to Zambia Police Spokeswoman, Esther Katongo, the operation was conducted after receiving a complaint from Zambia Sugar, the legitimate holders of White spoon sugar that their product was being counterfeited.
Katongo said that during the operation, officers raided a house in Zanimuone West and a number of wholesales at City Market where they found 1kg, 2kg empty packs and 378 x 50Kg empty sacks labelled white spoon sugar for Zambia Sugar which were being used to package raw sugar and Hullet sun sweet sugar which is believed to have been imported from other countries and was being repacked in Zambia sugar packages.
She said that Officers also seized some weighing scales, ink pads, a date stamp, stitching machines and cotton, a sealing machine, 164x50kgs refined sugar and also some sugar was found spread on a tent in one of the rooms, 85 cases containing 20 packets of 02kg sugar, 31cases by 20 packets of 01 Kilogram sugar and 37 cases by 10 packets of 02 Kilogram sugar all suspected to be counterfeit sugar.
The total value of seized items is K126, 893.60.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the raw sugar is smuggled in from other countries and was being repacked in Zambia Sugar Plc labeled packages.
Katongo said that nine suspects comprising Burundi, Congo and Zambian nationals were picked up and are yet to be charged.
11 Comments
Mr Peace
These Burundians and Congolese are mojer planners of such evil business patterns.It’ very unfortunate that Zambians has continued be porous on who is suppose to stay and do business in zambia.
Zedian
Very industrious….b*fik#la. Go to Material also and fish out the certificate printers…..
Sugar Sugar
So Zambia Police has an intellectual property unit? So why is the piracy of music going on unabated?
Starboy
At some places even nshima is counterfeit, beer is counterfeit, nothing original, we will soon start having counterfeit children, hahahaha, I wonder where our country is going
Razor
The problem is sugar in zambia is very expensive because of no competition. Let other companies import sugar from neighbouring countries and all this will stop
boko haram leader
Police do your work
boko haram leader
This too much culprit should be brought to book and arrested for doing wrong things.
Kabamba
Zambian sugar is just too expensive as if we don’t produce it ourselves. Sugar from Zimbabwe is cheaper than our own, Zambian sugar is fake
shaka
Everything in Zambia is exorbitant, even sex.Let us try cheaper sources.
Mwamba mubanga
There is no fake sugar but illegally brought in sugar. Pure sugar for Lusaka and the third quality to us. Why export pure sugar to neighbouring countries. Let ther be competition in sugar industry , bring in the prisons/correctional centres and the ZNS
Cloudy mudenda
expensive but it has got quality, Police do your work