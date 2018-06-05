  1. Home
Headlines

Two Zambian Students Drown in Mediterranean Sea

Two Zambian students based in Algeria have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

The duo identified as Kelvin Musanda aged 19 and Innocent Kangwa who is a year older were part of the larger Zambian community Algeria who had gone to the beach to celebrate the completion of the French language instruction by the first year students.

Acting minister of higher education, Dr Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the incident in Lusaka.

Musanda was a first year student in material science while Kangwa was studying electrical engineering.

The deceased were in the company of a Zambian community and other foreign students, based in Tlemcem, Algeria.

Musanda and Kangwa were swept away by a strong wind after the former tried to save his colleague who had been blown away by a strong current.

The two students’ bodies were retrieved but pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Dr Chilufya said that the government, through the Zambian embassy in Cairo, responsible for Algeria is doing everything possible to repatriate the remains of our students back to Zambia.

19 Comments

  1. Apostle mighty stensa

    So sad to our people, may their souls rest in internal peace!
    _________by apostle mighty stensa.

  2. AK

    Sad News, May God Comfort Their Families.

  3. mama

    To bad

  4. diologue treason

    To bad

  5. Shachz

    Stay away from the waters boys.

  6. Martin mwewa

    To bad

  7. S.K'snistics

    too bad

  8. Kamzy

    The sea is dangerous

  9. Claps James Mphande

    My condolences😥😥😥😥😥

  10. Agm

    Very sad!

  11. Joseph chishimba

    So sad

  12. kasonde

    my condolences

  13. David Mwale

    Bembas are a problem

  14. Jimmy kakoma

    It’s a sad news!

  15. chot lee

    very sad news may their soul rest in peace

  16. Joseph chulu

    So sad m.t.s.r.i.p

  17. alfred mukelabai

    Comment:very sad

  18. Sharon Mulemwa

    so sad m.t.s.r.i.e.p

  19. mmmmm

    iam really touched.

