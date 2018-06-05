Two Zambian Students Drown in Mediterranean Sea

Two Zambian students based in Algeria have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

The duo identified as Kelvin Musanda aged 19 and Innocent Kangwa who is a year older were part of the larger Zambian community Algeria who had gone to the beach to celebrate the completion of the French language instruction by the first year students.

Acting minister of higher education, Dr Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the incident in Lusaka.

Musanda was a first year student in material science while Kangwa was studying electrical engineering.

The deceased were in the company of a Zambian community and other foreign students, based in Tlemcem, Algeria.

Musanda and Kangwa were swept away by a strong wind after the former tried to save his colleague who had been blown away by a strong current.

The two students’ bodies were retrieved but pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Dr Chilufya said that the government, through the Zambian embassy in Cairo, responsible for Algeria is doing everything possible to repatriate the remains of our students back to Zambia.