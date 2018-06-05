Two Zambian Students Drown in Mediterranean Sea

Two Zambian students based in Algeria have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.
The duo identified as Kelvin Musanda aged 19 and Innocent Kangwa who is a year older were part of the larger Zambian community Algeria who had gone to the beach to celebrate the completion of the French language instruction by the first year students.
Acting minister of higher education, Dr Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the incident in Lusaka.
Musanda was a first year student in material science while Kangwa was studying electrical engineering.
The deceased were in the company of a Zambian community and other foreign students, based in Tlemcem, Algeria.
Musanda and Kangwa were swept away by a strong wind after the former tried to save his colleague who had been blown away by a strong current.
The two students’ bodies were retrieved but pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Dr Chilufya said that the government, through the Zambian embassy in Cairo, responsible for Algeria is doing everything possible to repatriate the remains of our students back to Zambia.
19 Comments
Apostle mighty stensa
So sad to our people, may their souls rest in internal peace!
_________by apostle mighty stensa.
AK
Sad News, May God Comfort Their Families.
mama
To bad
diologue treason
To bad
Shachz
Stay away from the waters boys.
Martin mwewa
To bad
S.K'snistics
too bad
Kamzy
The sea is dangerous
Claps James Mphande
My condolences😥😥😥😥😥
Agm
Very sad!
Joseph chishimba
So sad
kasonde
my condolences
David Mwale
Bembas are a problem
Jimmy kakoma
It’s a sad news!
chot lee
very sad news may their soul rest in peace
Joseph chulu
So sad m.t.s.r.i.p
alfred mukelabai
Comment:very sad
Sharon Mulemwa
so sad m.t.s.r.i.e.p
mmmmm
iam really touched.