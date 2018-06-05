ZCID Engages Church Mother Bodies on Dialogue

The Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) is not giving up on playing a major role in the political dialogue process and has knocked on the doors of the church mother bodies with resolutions from their meetings.

ZCID’s role in the dialogue process has been frowned upon by one of the leading stakeholders in the opposition UPND but every other stakeholder has been agreeable to their lead role.

Among the key resolutions by ZCID at the National Democracy Stakeholders Summit (NDSS) was that the church be part of the dialogue process.

ZCID Spokesman Jackson Silavwe, said that the board met the three Church Mother Bodies namely, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) to see how they can be involved in the dialogue process.

He explained that the Centre shared the resolutions and defined the parameters according to the submissions from the NDSS.

“ZCID met the three Church mother bodies which includes ZCCB, EFZ and CCZ and presented their resolutions and made a request to the church to come on board in as far as national dialogue is concerned. We defined the parameters according to the submissions by the National Democracy Stakeholders Summit on how we can involve the church in the dialogue process,” he said.

Bishop Alfred Kalembo, Father Cleophas Lungu from ZCCB, Father Emmanuel Chikoya who is also CCZ Secretary General, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza and Bishop Paul Mususu were part of the recipients on the part of the church mother bodies.

Prior to this meeting, the Centre held a National Democracy Stakeholders Summit (NDSS) where civil society organisations, faith based organisations, academia, intelligensia and political parties deliberated on four thematic areas which should form the basis in the dialogue process.

The four thematic areas are Constitutional and Institutional Reforms, Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence, Tolerance, Freedom of Assembly and Civility in Politics and Electoral Reforms and Integrity of Processes.

The Centre further engaged political parties outside parliament and is expected to hold a secretary general’s meeting were they are expected to endorse the submissions from the NDSS in readiness for the Summit of Presidents.

More than a week ago, President Edgar Lungu, indicated that the Church must be given a specific role to play in the National Dialogue process, a stance described as progressive by the opposition UPND.