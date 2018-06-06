Apostles Council Want ZCID To Lead Dialogue

Apostles Council of Churches has written to the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs that the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) lead the national dialogue while the Church participates in the process to give guidance.

Apostles Council of Churches Programs Director Reverend Charles Miji said ZCID should take lead and have the Church inclusive in National Dialogue for the purpose of guidance and reconciliation due to the nature of the process.

“We want to submit that the Zambia Centre for Inter party Dialogue lead the dialogue process and the Church be party of it for the purpose of guidance because of the nature of this process.” Rev. Miji noted.

Meanwhile, the Reverend Miji has expressed displeasure at the conduct the Three Main Church Mother Bodies towards other faith based organisations.

In a letter dated 4th June, 2018, to the Ministry Permanent Secretary, Rev. Miji accused the three Church Mother Bodies of trying to limit the Church to their three Bodies when that is not the meaning of the word “Church”.

“However, we are dismayed that our brother the SG (Secretary General) of the Christian Council of Churches (CCZ) still thinks that when the word “Church” is mentioned to be part of National Dialogue, it is the preserve of Christian Council of Churches, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.Madam, you know as much as we do, that the word “Church” means all the followers of Jesus Christ in Zambia. This is the reason why our Zambian society through the office of the Registrar of Societies under the Ministry of Home Affairs registered other Church Mother Bodies,” read the latter in part.

He hoped that the Ministry after its establishment will help promote and enhance inclusiveness in the Zambian Church.

“We are of the view that the establishment of the Ministry of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will obviously enhance and promote the spirit of inclusiveness in Zambian Church today so that national programs such as the national dialogue are equitably represented by all such representatives in Zambia,” he said.