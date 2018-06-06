Black Mountain Fuels Illegal Trade Activity

The legalized mining of the infamous Black Mountain has brought fresh challenges to the Kitwe City Council with an illegal market springing up within the mining areas.
Following the commencement of mining activities by a group of small scale miners under a company called Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited, a market has started coming up on site.
Traders from different parts of Kitwe have taken advantage of the activities at the Black Mountain to open up a Market.
Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has directed the Director of Public Health to quickly move in and see how best the traders and be engaged and explain to them dangers of undertaking business at the site.
Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited Spokesperson Samson Mpembwe has said the group will work with the Kitwe City Council to stop the illegal trading which has mushroomed around the mining site as it is a health and safety hazard.
He said Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited will, as corporate social responsibility, join the Kitwe City Council and residents of Kitwe every last Saturday of the month in cleaning the city as a way of promoting cleanliness.
3 Comments
Benny
There is need 4 the government 2 rescind its decision as small scale miners known as Jerabos are taking advantage of confusing peace in many parts of Zambia especially in mining town look at what is happening in chingola and Kitwe.
Brian
I think what my friend as just commented is okey, infact there is no safety at that place.
SHI ALIKO
This are bunch of fools