Black Mountain Fuels Illegal Trade Activity

The legalized mining of the infamous Black Mountain has brought fresh challenges to the Kitwe City Council with an illegal market springing up within the mining areas.

Following the commencement of mining activities by a group of small scale miners under a company called Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited, a market has started coming up on site.

Traders from different parts of Kitwe have taken advantage of the activities at the Black Mountain to open up a Market.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has directed the Director of Public Health to quickly move in and see how best the traders and be engaged and explain to them dangers of undertaking business at the site.

Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited Spokesperson Samson Mpembwe has said the group will work with the Kitwe City Council to stop the illegal trading which has mushroomed around the mining site as it is a health and safety hazard.

He said Chapamo Mineral Processing Limited will, as corporate social responsibility, join the Kitwe City Council and residents of Kitwe every last Saturday of the month in cleaning the city as a way of promoting cleanliness.