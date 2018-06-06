  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Chipolopolo Face Minnows Madagascar
Sport

Chipolopolo Face Minnows Madagascar

|
Lazarous Kambole of Zambia challenged by Nasr Eldin Omer Ahmed of Sudan during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Zambia national team will be seeking a straight Cosafa Castle Cup final appearance when they face Islanders Madagascar in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of the regional showpiece today.

Zambia reached the semi-finals after edging out Namibia 4-3 in post-match spot kicks after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping his charges are more clinical in front of goal with the responsibility upfront falling to Lazarous Kambole and Emmanuel Chabusha. There could a role for Nkana’s crown prince Roanld ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba who came on as a substitute in the previous match.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will commandeer that has Isaac Shamujompa, Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe with Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama  and John Chin’ngadu taking the midfield.

Kickof for the match is at 17:00 hours.

 

(Source: FAZ Media)

12 Comments

  1. Stevo

    Pliz guys let’s put our hearts and efforts together to win this game because this is the only way to win and don’t forget God our Almighty first

    Reply

  2. Claps James Mphande

    I wish you all the best guys I know that you will win.✋✋🇭🇳🇿🇲👎👌👍

    Reply

  3. Kachama Gift

    We r 2gethr guys nayo nayo.COSAFA z ours.go chipolopolo God b with u guys.

    Reply

  4. Fred tukamone

    Zambia must win in 90 minutes. All the best boys.

    Reply

  5. SHI ALIKO

    Go zambia go chipolopolo

    Reply

  6. Kalowana

    Yes we are still happy with what happened last time, even kuma penalty is the name of football osawala nayonayo banyamata jst score more goals baiche bonse abooooooo

    Reply

  7. Promise

    Go Zambia go

    Reply

  8. Kelvin samala

    Go Zambia go we are behind you guys

    Reply

  9. gift Sikumanya

    Go zambia mulawina

    Reply

  10. Brian Chewe

    All the best

    Reply

  11. LUMIA CHANCE

    WE ARE THERE TO SCORE GUYS .ZAMBIA WIL MAKE IT 3~0 NATUWINA KALE BANTU BANDI

    Reply

  12. dollar

    All the best guyz

    Reply

Leave a Reply