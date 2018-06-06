Chipolopolo Face Minnows Madagascar

The Zambia national team will be seeking a straight Cosafa Castle Cup final appearance when they face Islanders Madagascar in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of the regional showpiece today.
Zambia reached the semi-finals after edging out Namibia 4-3 in post-match spot kicks after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time.
Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping his charges are more clinical in front of goal with the responsibility upfront falling to Lazarous Kambole and Emmanuel Chabusha. There could a role for Nkana’s crown prince Roanld ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba who came on as a substitute in the previous match.
Skipper Ziyo Tembo will commandeer that has Isaac Shamujompa, Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe with Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama and John Chin’ngadu taking the midfield.
Kickof for the match is at 17:00 hours.
(Source: FAZ Media)
Stevo
Pliz guys let’s put our hearts and efforts together to win this game because this is the only way to win and don’t forget God our Almighty first
Claps James Mphande
I wish you all the best guys I know that you will win.✋✋🇭🇳🇿🇲👎👌👍
Kachama Gift
We r 2gethr guys nayo nayo.COSAFA z ours.go chipolopolo God b with u guys.
Fred tukamone
Zambia must win in 90 minutes. All the best boys.
SHI ALIKO
Go zambia go chipolopolo
Kalowana
Yes we are still happy with what happened last time, even kuma penalty is the name of football osawala nayonayo banyamata jst score more goals baiche bonse abooooooo
Promise
Go Zambia go
Kelvin samala
Go Zambia go we are behind you guys
gift Sikumanya
Go zambia mulawina
Brian Chewe
All the best
LUMIA CHANCE
WE ARE THERE TO SCORE GUYS .ZAMBIA WIL MAKE IT 3~0 NATUWINA KALE BANTU BANDI
dollar
All the best guyz