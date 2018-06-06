Chipolopolo Face Minnows Madagascar

The Zambia national team will be seeking a straight Cosafa Castle Cup final appearance when they face Islanders Madagascar in the semi-finals of this year’s edition of the regional showpiece today.

Zambia reached the semi-finals after edging out Namibia 4-3 in post-match spot kicks after the match ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping his charges are more clinical in front of goal with the responsibility upfront falling to Lazarous Kambole and Emmanuel Chabusha. There could a role for Nkana’s crown prince Roanld ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba who came on as a substitute in the previous match.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will commandeer that has Isaac Shamujompa, Martin Kaonga and Shemmy Mayembe with Jack Chirwa, Clatous Chama and John Chin’ngadu taking the midfield.

Kickof for the match is at 17:00 hours.

(Source: FAZ Media)