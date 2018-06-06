PF Saunters to Victory in Chilanga

  1. Home
The ruling Patriotic Front has sauntered to victory in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election defeating their fiercest rivals the United Party for National Development (UPND).

It is the first time the Patriotic Front is holding the Chilanga seat with their candidate Maria Langa cantering away with 7226 votes while the UPND’s  Charmaine  Musonda got 6410 votes with UPPZ Candidate Francis Kope, managing 204 votes.

Elias Chipimo’s National Restoration Party (NAREP) were tailenders with their candidate Pride Mazabuka picking up a miniscule 92 votes.

Chilanga Totalling Centre Returning Officer, Wilbroad Bwalya, announced the elections after 03:15 hours this morning.

Patriotic Front Deputy Campaign Manager, Japhen Mwakalombe, has described the victory as a testimony that the ruling party will retain power in 2021.

36 Comments

  1. James Mphande

    Ni pf chabe come 2021 yah …………

    Reply

  2. Swana Brown

    Hahaha lesson learnt jst waiting for more drummer as they always cry over spilled milk

    Reply

  3. Moses

    We are going to petition to the concort next week we have evidence of losing the election.Esau chulu is very corrupt ,how can he allow our election monitor not observe and blacklisting international observers .

    Reply

  4. Kelvin samala

    Congrats to pf and mama

    Reply

  5. Wiseman Mwape

    No matter what Upnd will never stop complaining

    Reply

  6. Claps James Mphande

    Moses sure by elections u need international observers hahahaha people of UPND.🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲

    Reply

  7. sim1

    Congaturation pf for scouping chilanga city maria langa a woman to bring development to chilanga.viva to ecl for bringing development to all parts of the country.chilanga pipo viva to you for voting for the right mp for zambia to be developed. We salute you chilanga pipo for your courage.thank you.

    Reply

  8. sim1

    Chilanga deserves a pf mp viva to the woman maria langa ,chilanga pipo we huppy for you choosing the government of today for development and better zambia.ecl for 2021 zambia moving in the right direction.

    Reply

  9. Alvin

    Loading

    Reply

  10. Wise

    Congratulations pf nayo nayo paka 2021 woo

    Reply

  11. swagard ps

    Congrats PF come 2021….. wina azalila

    Reply

  12. Brashe L/stone

    Mwamona ba united part for national Destructions hahaha l told u guys yo so called small god hh and his followers can’t rule this our country mother Zambia we,re not blind, this is a Christian national chilanga a big lesson,l will never cast or waist my vote on upnd these guys have no heart for Zambians wait for 2021,their hearts are hard like matako ya elephant,u guys u only rule in hell,cos light and darkness will never B friends,it’s still time for PF u,re complaining us were working noku teka rule teka.

    Reply

  13. mawema

    Congratulations mama malia langa

    Reply

  14. Mphatso Zulu

    NI PF CHABE

    Reply

  15. SHI ALIKO

    2021 nayopa

    Reply

  16. Al kaida

    Can we hear the cows crying , as usual babies always cry politics teyabana iyo ,

    Reply

  17. ben

    kaya mwe!!!

    Reply

  18. Dj amo

    Petition ya nyoko?????congrats mama.PF patali

    Reply

  19. Chris

    Viva Ba pf,we made a wrong choice by choose that woman.

    Reply

  20. King David

    UPND OFFICIALS ARE THE CAUSER TO THE LOSS IN CHILANGA

    Reply

    • PEACE MAKER

      King David You Are Collect . How Can They Choose a maderer to stand as their candidate . thats why ni fi kepaya wa bantu am sorry even me am a chilanga resident i voted for the government of today PF for 2021 GO PF AGAIN MORE YEARS ULEKE NGOMBE SHILILE SANA ASHITI MOOOOooo OOOO BAIMBWA BA MORE CRIES TO THE COWS AM SORRY

      Reply

  21. Evans Mwelwa

    Pls leaders learn to listen from people at grassroot level their the one who vote. From the word go their was wrangles in a selection of a candidate in UPND .

    Reply

  22. mulongoti

    the beginning of the END for united party for national DESTRUCTION!

    Reply

    • PEACE MAKER

      YES U ARE RIGHT THAT IS THE END OF THESE COWS INGOMBE UNITED POOR NOMINATION DEPATURE

      Reply

  23. mulongoti

    the person u hv chosen to be ur leader can not lead.the earlier u realise that,the better. do u even hv the strength to contest the Lusaka mayor sit?i doubt! ukumina kumo na baKAMBWILI?pf zoona naibipa.HH should start as a mayor,starting with the Lusaka election.

    Reply

  24. Abraham Mundia

    lets petition, ahead. their ve rig the elections.

    Reply

  25. Moses

    Politics is not a game for z faint hearts. Upnd said a lot b4 elections. They have lost again. Imee

    Reply

  26. ritchmond

    I knew it

    Reply

  27. PF

    Comment,
    Ni Bola Panshi And Ni Bola Na Lesa…
    Pf Moto, Untll 2021.

    Reply

  28. Mfumukazi

    Well done PF and Hon Maria Langa

    Reply

  29. ben

    congratulation! pf 4life.

    Reply

