Zambia Dispatches Islanders to Set Up Zim Final

The line for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup final is complete with Zambia and Zimbabwe winning their semi-final matches to set up a repeat of last year’s finale.

Zambia defeated Madagascar 1-0 through a Lazarous Kambole 39th minute goal with Zimbabwe waiting until penalty shoot out to beat Lesotho 3-1 after the match ended 0-0 in regulation.

Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova proved the hero again saving two spot kicks following up on the three he saved in the quarterfinal shoot-out win over Botswana on Sunday.

The shoot-out finished in unusual circumstances when, needing to convert his kick, Lesotho midfielder Jane Thaba-Ntso made too much of a stuttering movement in his run-up and his kick was disqualified by referee Ahmad Heeralall from Mauritius.

It means Zimbabwe and Zambia clash in the COSAFA Cup final for the fourth time in six COSAFA Cup tournaments, with Zimbabwe having claimed victory in 2009 and 2017, and Zambia on home soil in 2013.