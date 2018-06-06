Zambia Dispatches Islanders to Set Up Zim Final

The line for the 2018 Cosafa Castle Cup final is complete with Zambia and Zimbabwe winning their semi-final matches to set up a repeat of last year’s finale.
Zambia defeated Madagascar 1-0 through a Lazarous Kambole 39th minute goal with Zimbabwe waiting until penalty shoot out to beat Lesotho 3-1 after the match ended 0-0 in regulation.
Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova proved the hero again saving two spot kicks following up on the three he saved in the quarterfinal shoot-out win over Botswana on Sunday.
The shoot-out finished in unusual circumstances when, needing to convert his kick, Lesotho midfielder Jane Thaba-Ntso made too much of a stuttering movement in his run-up and his kick was disqualified by referee Ahmad Heeralall from Mauritius.
It means Zimbabwe and Zambia clash in the COSAFA Cup final for the fourth time in six COSAFA Cup tournaments, with Zimbabwe having claimed victory in 2009 and 2017, and Zambia on home soil in 2013.
I back wachila
Go Zambia Go we win or lose we are Zambia, guys let us appreciates for what they did today these guys
PAPA BIERCH
I agree with Mr. Makwaza that a Zambian couch like chambeshi Beston can take on the senior chipolopolo. viva beston I support local to gan the real pride Zambians deserve.
jb
strikers be objective when shooting a ball at goal not cipande pande.THE game was just okay.sharpen striking force.cup ibwera
spectator
I strongly agree with you jb. If it had not been for the selfishness of most Zambian players, Zambia would have scored about six goals. Our coach should talk to them. Its not about proving that one can score but creating goals only attempting to score when your position is ok , is what has made Messi a G.O.A.T
Burton
This time around we ar getting the cup Zimbabwe wapya baisa let’s go chipolopolo nakwenakwe
palata minina
Chambeshi is the only who can take Zambia into feature and make Zambia popular
abyudijzulu
Go Zambia Go
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
Go zambia we need that trophy guyz pull up your socks thank you mr Chambesh welldone jobe
Claps James Mphande
Job Weldon guys, and I think beston chambeshi is now going to be crowned the chipolopolo coach. I want beston chambeshi to be the coach.👋☝👎👍👍👋✊✊👈👊🇿🇲😁😀
MWENYA C
THINK B4 U COMMENT THEZ GUYZ THY DONT KNW Y THRE THRE, THAT GAME THY WERE TO SCORE 5-0 BT THEY WERE LIKE AROGANT SO BECARE FULL WITH ZIMBABWE TH
Y CAN GET A TROUPH THERE NT SIRIOUS EN THE GOVT HAS NO MONEY LUNGU GRABLED ALL.
The IKB
Please use a language you know well enough to effectively communicate your point!
clau zee
Go Go…👊 the COSAFA CUP 🏆 is ours .👊
ROKA
The players lack creativity and team work!Ball control is very very poor! You can win games I’m this way.Who do you blame,the coach?No ways!! This reflects the club level football. The players of today are big headed, they don’t put into practice what the coach tells. No wonder,we don’t have replica players since the Zoom Ndlobvu days. We used to the Zoom, Chitalu, chola,Malama replicas!The club managements must help the coach develop such players instead of firing coaches at will!!
Benny
The game was OK but l was disappointed with some players showing their amateurish, there were some players who were losing ball easily chambeshi really seems 2 be very good coach he managed 2 coach even amateurs how 2 pass ball but most of them were failing 2 control the ball especially wingers. I think there will be no one will play in English premier league.
ROKA
Anson mwila
Congratulations chambeshi ad all the players continue with a good spirits
Pf
Viva Chipolo Polo Guyz.
Lets Zimbambwe On Saturday Dance Our Tune.
Go!!! Go! 4wad Ba Zed.
ROKA
Pf
Comment;
Stop Dat.
Ar U Tonga Tribe U Dnt Want To Learn To Say Like Dis,
Congratulation Guyz.
U’re Jealous…
Pf
Comment;
U Think Dat De Game It Wz Easier.
Stop Dat.
Ar U Tonga Tribe U Dnt Want To Learn To Say Like Dis,
Congratulation Guyz.
U’re Jealous.
john simz
Congratulations guys!!go!! Go!! Zambia go and beat Zimbabwe in final