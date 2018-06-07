Antonio Mwanza Presses Case for Regular Conventions

Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has offered a cryptic message to political parties that have steered clear of elective conventions.

Mwanza has noted that conventions could offer political parties some form of renewal.

Below is his full posting:

OF CONVENTIONS AND INTRA PARTY DEMOCRACY

Article 60 of the Republican Constitution directs all political parties to hold regular conventions and elections to entrench intra party democracy and foster good governance.

The Bembas say, ichikwankwa bacimonela kumampalanya.

We the Kundas/Nsengas say, wa kalema sakaleka.

The wise caution us never to trust a naked man when he offers you a shirt.

Comrade Cornelius Mweetwa quipped that you cannot get milk out of a stone.

And the Lord warned that a bad tree cannot bear good fruits.

Matthew 7:15-20 New King James Version (NKJV) You Will Know Them by Their Fruits

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?

Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.

In short, a man or an institution that does not believe in intra party democracy cannot be democratic when he or it forms government. It is not possible.

A bad tree cannot bear good fruits. Period.

By Antonio Mwanza

PF Deputy Director – Media