Antonio Mwanza Presses Case for Regular Conventions

Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has offered a cryptic message to political parties that have steered clear of elective conventions.
Mwanza has noted that conventions could offer political parties some form of renewal.
Below is his full posting:
OF CONVENTIONS AND INTRA PARTY DEMOCRACY
Article 60 of the Republican Constitution directs all political parties to hold regular conventions and elections to entrench intra party democracy and foster good governance.
The Bembas say, ichikwankwa bacimonela kumampalanya.
We the Kundas/Nsengas say, wa kalema sakaleka.
The wise caution us never to trust a naked man when he offers you a shirt.
Comrade Cornelius Mweetwa quipped that you cannot get milk out of a stone.
And the Lord warned that a bad tree cannot bear good fruits.
Matthew 7:15-20 New King James Version (NKJV) You Will Know Them by Their Fruits
“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?
Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.
In short, a man or an institution that does not believe in intra party democracy cannot be democratic when he or it forms government. It is not possible.
A bad tree cannot bear good fruits. Period.
By Antonio Mwanza
PF Deputy Director – Media
4 Comments
FGM
A case of scared rivalry.
Mavuto
“Mr Mbuleclever” first things first, live cheery picking to cherry picker. You know very well that the persistent failure by the current and previous governments to observe key human rights such as the freedom of speech and assembly threaten to undermine Zambia’s democratic reputation. In addition, a failure to reform and implement much needed change to a largely defective Constitution and electoral rules means that Zambia is having a tough time adapting to the changing democratic realities in the region and indeed, across the continent and the world.
benny
they ar big headed jst bcoz of money we knw them, leadership comes frm God.
Foster simazaba
Akulyenifye taata we no that mu fdd mwabutwike nsala. Now you want to pretend.