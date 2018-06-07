Dialogue Crusader Sumaili Meets Kabimba

National Guidance and Religious Minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has continued knocking on politician’ doors promoting the national dialogue cause.
Sumaili called on Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba stressing that her ministry was on a mission to ensure that all important political players got a chance to know the ground rules.
Sumaili was speaking to journalists when she paid a courtesy call on opposition Rainbow Party Secretary General, Wynter KABIMBA at his office Godfrey house in Lusaka today.
She said that once the dialogue process is held, politicians must come with open hearts and avoid tackling issues that do not border on national challenges.
“In this dialogue, we are saying Zambia first, in this dialogue; we are saying look at the interest of Zambian people. We are calling on our Leaders to really put the interest of people and that our Leaders will be tackling issues of national interest” said Sumaili.
She said that national governance does not exclude those in the opposition hence her continued interaction with opposition political party leaders in the country.
Sumaili that national governance does not exclude those in the opposition hence her continued interaction with opposition political party leaders in the country.
And Kabimba commended Sumaili for exhibiting courage to visit opposition political leaders, something other cabinet ministers have opted not to do for fear of been dismissed from government.
“You have embarked on a journey to reconcile this nation, in many areas. You have also taken up the courage to prove that we can develop the conservation across our political divide. You have come to prove to us that we are indeed one Zambia, one nation, a slogan which we are not practicing as a Country,” Kabimba said.
The Former Justice Minister is expecting the forth coming national dialogue process to be anchored on mutual respect for all participating political party stakeholders.
Sumaili has now met three opposition party leaders namely the National Restoration (NAREP), UPND’s National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango,in her continued process of interacting with political leaders.
9 Comments
HH
iye sumaili what is your role kanshi its like you have nothing to do but fucking around with us me i have already dilogued with Edgar Lungu so fxxxxxxk 0fff
Mwape
Y r u insulting?its not necessary,u b arrested wit hard labour.
Razor
Yes it’s like this ministry has no defined role hence taking up this initiative to go visiting other parties so that she keeps herself busy and occupied. Anyway whatever the reason please keep it up. At least you are on the right path.
Mwape
Gud Hon Sumaili to meet the opposition.
Ex-Maroon
Good job Mama Sumaili, continue with the same spirit.
Claps James Mphande
Good job minister sumaili. And u using the name of HH commenting rubbish stop it dear coz u will regret the day u was born😎😎😎
Kay2 Pack M
The system of using others names to insult in media is against the law, why are you using HH instead of your own name, wy?/
Chitolo Mpumpa
Dear Madame Minister. You have embarked on a great journey to save this country. Zambia can only prosperous if everyone is respected and not exclude from governance. We have the potential of creating a prosperous nation in which we can all players a role. Please keep it up.
diologue treason
Following what transpired the just ended by-election in chilanga,indicates that diologue has nothing to do with the top polititians.The chilanga parliamentaly by-elections ended in violence,and you’re busy organising diologue for what?