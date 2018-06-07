Dialogue Crusader Sumaili Meets Kabimba

National Guidance and Religious Minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has continued knocking on politician’ doors promoting the national dialogue cause.

Sumaili called on Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba stressing that her ministry was on a mission to ensure that all important political players got a chance to know the ground rules.

Sumaili was speaking to journalists when she paid a courtesy call on opposition Rainbow Party Secretary General, Wynter KABIMBA at his office Godfrey house in Lusaka today.

She said that once the dialogue process is held, politicians must come with open hearts and avoid tackling issues that do not border on national challenges.

“In this dialogue, we are saying Zambia first, in this dialogue; we are saying look at the interest of Zambian people. We are calling on our Leaders to really put the interest of people and that our Leaders will be tackling issues of national interest” said Sumaili.

She said that national governance does not exclude those in the opposition hence her continued interaction with opposition political party leaders in the country.

And Kabimba commended Sumaili for exhibiting courage to visit opposition political leaders, something other cabinet ministers have opted not to do for fear of been dismissed from government.

“You have embarked on a journey to reconcile this nation, in many areas. You have also taken up the courage to prove that we can develop the conservation across our political divide. You have come to prove to us that we are indeed one Zambia, one nation, a slogan which we are not practicing as a Country,” Kabimba said.

The Former Justice Minister is expecting the forth coming national dialogue process to be anchored on mutual respect for all participating political party stakeholders.

Sumaili has now met three opposition party leaders namely the National Restoration (NAREP), UPND’s National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango,in her continued process of interacting with political leaders.