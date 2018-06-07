FAZ Close in on Wada Replacement

The Football Association of Zambia is closing in on the appointment of a national team coach following the resignation of Wedson Nyirenda.

Nyirenda quit his job after having fallen out with the local fans and his employers forcing him to take a job as South Africa Premier League side Baroka FC.

FAZ has received over 20 applications for prospective appointees with the successful candidate set to be named in a few days.

FULL STATEMENT:

Media Release

(For Immediate Release)

Football House, 7 June 2018

SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW ZAMBIA NATIONAL TEAM COACH: FAZ IN FINAL PHASE OF CONSULTATIONS

Following the departure of Wedson Nyirenda and initiation of a specific and thorough process to appoint a new trainer for the Chipolopolo, FAZ is pleased to announce that the process has been progressing very well and is now into the final phase which involves engagement with various stakeholders and partners. Thereafter, Football House will issue a new statement on the appointment and unveiling of the coach identified of which selection consideration was open to both Zambian and non-Zambian citizens.

The “technical evaluation” of unsolicited applications as well as other coaching experts included reviewing the requisite professional coaching qualifications, experience, ambition, knowledge of Zambian football as well as possessing a great capacity for adaptation and ability to work in a competitive team with an immediate target of qualifying the Zambia national team to the AFCON 2019.

With finality to the selection process now expected to stretch beyond this Friday owing to stakeholder engagement, FAZ will keep the media and nation informed of developments into the coming week.

ADRIAN KASHALA

DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL