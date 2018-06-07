Kabila Steps up Propaganda Machinery as he Veers Off Elections Deadline

The Democratic Republic of Congo question has continued to dominate international headlines from the African continent. Out of favour President Joseph Kabila is consolidating his position after having twice abrogated deadlines to hold elections. He recently appointed Constitutional Court judges, a body that is supposed to rule on electoral disputes in the Congo.

Kabila has stepped his propaganda machinery with a video touting the “accomplishments” of President Kabila and ending with the statement “This man is indispensable for the Congo,” recently released. This campaign style video, along with other tactics like his ongoing, editorialized, paid content series in The Washington Times, is reigniting speculation that Kabila plans to cling to power in spite of the clear Constitutional requirements that he relinquish his office and his own promises that elections will take place this December.

This is particularly troubling against the backdrop of Kabila’s other recent actions. Just weeks ago, he appointed three new judges to the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for resolving electoral disputes. Not surprisingly, two of his appointees, are close advisers and prominent supporters of Kabila, fuelling the belief that he plans to preserve his power by controlling the courts. The move is widely viewed as another means to consolidate his grip on the country.