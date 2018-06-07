OPINION: Lessons from Chilanga

The dust from the Chilanga parliamentary by-election has hardly settled but after 24 hours from the moment the winner was declared it is relatively easier to discuss the poll in a clearer atmosphere. The victors have had their party while the vanquished may have at least recovered from the aftershock of defeat. Naturally a by-election cannot be viewed in the same light as a general election but with the new constitution tightening screws around the regularity of parliamentary by-election it may become important to read more into the by-election results. Chilanga stood as a perfect test case of how the urban population still viewed President Edgar Lungu’s midway through his tenure. Chilanga may have some markings of ethnic imbalance that plays a role in the outcome of elections but overall it has sufficient hold to be deemed an elite constituency. With the Patriotic Front getting a bashing daily from their detractors it had looked like a loss in Chilanga would be a show of a yellow card by the public. Besides the PF had never held the Chilanga seat before since its formation. It would have been very easy for the PF to accept a loss in Chilanga than anywhere else in Lusaka province. Admittedly the urban elite have been hugely critical of President Edgar Lungu therefore making it hard to penetrate Chilanga. It had very much looked like a given right for the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) until they opted for political suicide. Soon after they announced their candidate we did advise that the UPND had decided to walk on a tightrope. It was political suicide to go to battle with a candidate with as much garbage as the UPND’s Charmaine Musonda. Musonda had just freshly been acquitted of an accomplice to murder charge and also walked with the stigma of a house wrecker from having grabbed a man from another woman. Perhaps the highest form of political naivety was in the fact that Musonda was lining up to succeed the man she was arrested with for murder. Could political success have been deemed sexually transmitted? The UPND just closed itself to any moral voices and stuck to their guns leading to one of their bitterest political lessons. It is a loss that is unlikely to win them any sympathisers, even neutrals were turned off by their choice. Quite simply Musonda was a politically toxic choice for a candidate. We may not be sure about the outcome of the election if the UPND fielded a more credible candidate. While some people may not like it the victory in Chilanga has gone some measure in confirming that PF still has a strong hold on the Lusaka voters. After all don’t they say numbers don’t lie? Regrettably the violent acts that characterised the poll will remain a dent on the otherwise smoothly conducted election. It had seemed outsiders were more desperate for a result in Chilanga than the locals who were simply looking for an acceptable candidate. It was an election that meant more to the humble and nonviolent people of Chilanga, at least they can go back to their normal lives.