PF Lubwa Ward Councillor Suspended for Vulgar Language

Patriotic Kwacha Lubwa Ward councillor Godfridah Chulu has been suspended as information and publicity secretary for alleged gross misconduct.

Chulu who is former Kitwe Deputy Mayor has fallen out with the local leadership for allegedly using vulgar language.

According to a suspension letter signed by Constituency Chairman Alexander Mulenga, Chuulu is alleged to have used derogatory statements against the constituency chairman.

Mulenga further alleges that Chuulu insulted him after being informed that as constituency chairman he was organising a visitation meeting in her ward.

“Once again I wish to bring to your attention, councillor Chuulu, least you are not aware, Kwacha is my Constituency as Chairman and therefore, I have every right to be anywhere to conduct PF party activities in all six wards in Kwacha Constituency, in view of the above I am again informing you that I can no longer entertain your bad behaviour anymore, sanity has to prevail,” the letter read in part.

The Party has since given Chuulu14 days in which to appeal her suspension from the Party.

But when contacted for a comment, Chuulu said the suspension letter was null and void because procedure was not followed.

Chuulu further accused the chairman of working against the Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji.