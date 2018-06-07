UNZA De-Registers Self-Sponsored Students for Late Payment of Fees

The University of Zambia has maintained its hard line stance against self-sponsored students saying those that paid fees outside the registration period will only be re-admitted in the next academic calendar.
UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has issued a circular directing that those that had paid outside the registration window would not be admitted for the current academic calendar.
The University of Zambia has directed that students that have not paid would not be allowed to attend classes with lecturers ordered not to mark assignments.
“I take not of your concern and advise that registration ended on 21st April 2018. If there are students paying their fees, they shall be recognized in the next academic year,” stated Wamundila.
Self-sponsored students pay about K26, 000 per year to the university while the bulk of students are on government support through bursaries.
Students are due to write their midyear examinations with the memorandum ruling them out of sitting for exams.
14 Comments
It’s not fair chalo chaipa.
I told you to vote for me in 2016 but you didn’t listen, thus what u wanted and please make a rightful decision in 2021.
have mercy on them,its not easy to raise such amount of money
That’s dununa reverse we wanted, complain no more bcoz its said you should reap where you scattered seeds so we are harvesting what belongs to us. Let’s not blamed the PF of what they are doing bcoz its us who voted them in power so it’s all normal.
Pit is to those students affected of the Pf unfairly decision, my words to them is that they should not blem the PF but their parents as Zambians who gave them powers, its really bad my friends but God well find a solution for your problem in Jesus might name.
Its a Larson to Zambians.
I also de-registered last year during the exams at unza becoz of k4500 balance. So Lungu is doing nothing in zambia!
Lie stop blaming each other there are many students who voted 4 HH but his tribalism led him 2 failures as Zambian forget slowly when someone do silly things.Even if HH won UNZA could have been still the same. Many politicians are good at giving lip services pretending 2 fight 4 Zambians who are suffering when in fact they are fighting 4 themselves 2 become richer than today, l never believed political leaders except Data and Mwanawasa.Woe 2 u HH and your silly cadres
For each and every institution to run in this world, be it political, socially, economical, religious, above all educational most especially extremely need resources for it to run effectively, and each of these institutions has by all means their own regulations even within a particular institution.These two points are just beyond a fact so am optimistic that making the government to be a scapegoat in this scenario, is practically unfair. Do I back the government?, or perhaps do I back the victims? Well, absolutely negative. Am just expressing my opinion. However, I sympathise with the victims, I totally agree and comprehend the pain their currently experiencing. Here is my piece of advice, my brother, sister and parent don’t give chasing your ambition, irrespective of the scenario its just the season, one day all this will be anci
What I want to say is that one day, all this will be ancient history.
Any university has rules and regulations which needs to be followed. There is no politics involved here.
Mmmh! whatever comes we saying about the politics, what is going on mahn
This is completely unfair and its sour grapes by UNZA.
Its not my great presidents fought,y blame ECL and the PF of what is happening at UNZA.
Minister of higher education u ar just sited and watching to these poor students who are suffering to raise a k25000.00, BA registrar have mercy on those.