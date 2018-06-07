UNZA De-Registers Self-Sponsored Students for Late Payment of Fees

The University of Zambia has maintained its hard line stance against self-sponsored students saying those that paid fees outside the registration period will only be re-admitted in the next academic calendar.

UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has issued a circular directing that those that had paid outside the registration window would not be admitted for the current academic calendar.

The University of Zambia has directed that students that have not paid would not be allowed to attend classes with lecturers ordered not to mark assignments.

“I take not of your concern and advise that registration ended on 21st April 2018. If there are students paying their fees, they shall be recognized in the next academic year,” stated Wamundila.

Self-sponsored students pay about K26, 000 per year to the university while the bulk of students are on government support through bursaries.

Students are due to write their midyear examinations with the memorandum ruling them out of sitting for exams.