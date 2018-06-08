Chilanga Elections a Farce-NDC

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has claimed the result of the Chilanga Parliamentary by election is not a true reflection of people’s aspirations in the Constituency.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has refused to accept his party’s decision to support a UPND candidate who was rejected from adoption calling the whole election a farce.

Musenge, the former Copperbelt Minister under Patriotic Front charged that political violence witnessed in Chilanga constituency parliamentary by election was extremely sad.

“The Chilanga result is a farce and a parody of victory. The result is not a true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Chilanga. The violence instigated by armed PF gangs prevented a number of voters from flocking to the voting centres,” Musenge said.

He said the nation needed to stand up and unite and fight political violence adding that government institutions such as the police should stand above board and protect National interests.

“If armed gangs from the PF are not caged, these militia will be more powerful than terrorist wings in 2021. It is clear that the PF will do anything and everything possible to illegally perpetuate their stay in power,” he added

Musenge said if the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ was indeed independent, the election would have been nullified.

“As NDC, we want to remind Mr. Lungu that sooner than later, citizens might be forced to take the law into their own hands. We fear that they might be civil unrest in 2021 if the PF will attempt to impose themselves on the people,” he claimed.