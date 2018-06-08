Chilanga Elections a Farce-NDC

The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has claimed the result of the Chilanga Parliamentary by election is not a true reflection of people’s aspirations in the Constituency.
NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has refused to accept his party’s decision to support a UPND candidate who was rejected from adoption calling the whole election a farce.
Musenge, the former Copperbelt Minister under Patriotic Front charged that political violence witnessed in Chilanga constituency parliamentary by election was extremely sad.
“The Chilanga result is a farce and a parody of victory. The result is not a true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Chilanga. The violence instigated by armed PF gangs prevented a number of voters from flocking to the voting centres,” Musenge said.
He said the nation needed to stand up and unite and fight political violence adding that government institutions such as the police should stand above board and protect National interests.
“If armed gangs from the PF are not caged, these militia will be more powerful than terrorist wings in 2021. It is clear that the PF will do anything and everything possible to illegally perpetuate their stay in power,” he added
Musenge said if the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ was indeed independent, the election would have been nullified.
“As NDC, we want to remind Mr. Lungu that sooner than later, citizens might be forced to take the law into their own hands. We fear that they might be civil unrest in 2021 if the PF will attempt to impose themselves on the people,” he claimed.
21 Comments
Claps James Mphande
ATI secretary rubbish just accept defeat Allah u thought when u combine your party and this party which is leaded by our councillor HH u will win mamamama mwalilila pamozi😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
kennedy
thats a selfish motive ba musenge,people of zambia are not fools,they know which party and candidate to vote for,the views of chilanga people are different from yours,do not acuse the winning party,ask the pipo y they voted for pf.
Benny
The political dimension in Zambia today is fyabupuba where almost every political leader who aspiring 4 presidency comes with cadres and we as Zambians continue voting 4 them is this how we are going 2 live? I miss time 4 Kaunda there was no even word cadre.Zambians wake up this before u vote do we really need a President whose cadres empowered with pangas and machetes? Look at how Jerabos working in these days some of u will lose your children. I repeat Zambians wake up vote 4 political leaders whose political party has no cadres HH and ECL have enough cadres look at Jerabos like Later Debra Richie,Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spas Kelvin known as C4 where are these getting power from they were hosted by our Republican president Edgar chagwa lungu.I repeat Zambians changing our country is depend on u not those so called politicians with pangas in their cadres’ hands and Ecz try 2 wake up stop fearing losing your jobs disqualify those coming with violent cadres.WAKE UP ZAMBIANS let our country back 2 its peaceful culture don’t about voting alone if u vote 4 chipimo or Green party.
SHI ALIKO
Go back to bed you dreaming fool chi benny
SHI ALIKO
Ba chishimba
SHI ALIKO
Chishimba kambwili u re a criminal suspect
mcbenny
crying babies again, pf 4life.
kusabaila
akambwili ku southern tabamifwaya 2016 mwalibatukile nga complaint yafumakwi chatulapi tekeni umutima ba kopala teinonshita ukuteka imwe ni 2050
awa na Moyo
we heard pilato and herod became frieds
awa na Moyo
enemies become friends when wanting to fight nature,pilato n herrod,guy Scott n hh now Chishimba kambwili and HH it will never work .ECL the chosen one
ndamwumfwa maisa
Ba mwenya na banenu ba HH learn to accept defeat and no one is harassing u the campaign in chilanga were peacefull reported by u pipo but now that u lost u change your language.Anyway both of you know nothing about winning elections. Ba mwenya mwalibelela to be nominated and HH go for convention within your company upnd am sure u will loose coz that is what suits you most.Word of advice Mr HH you are not a leader but a good manager who doesnt believe in making loses so be carefull the so called upnd dont love u but your money,test them by having elections within your party they will fail u.A friendly advice for you from a good samaritan, since you and me are just ordinary zambians let us learn to respect our republican president mr ecl not HH.Again stop taking sdvantages of illitracy levels in southern province let the pipo understand the meaning of dialogue not those lies u taught them.i rest my csse.maisa
Chanda
Mr ck just stay alone live hh coz hh no were to go 2021tulekupela kambwili imbwili me ngombe tafyangalilapamo chabashani lelo from kasama
ndamwumfwa maisa
See the way you people are gang up against an innocent soul Mr peaceful president ecl.starting with you gang leader HH,chishimba kambwilu,GBM,mwenya musenge ka mulongoti when i look at you are failures honestly speaking there is nothing that you are doing to help zambians apart from distabilising peace you are all power angry hence hindering our focussed leader such as connelius mweetwa,G ngombo, mwiimbu,c banda too but few You pipo we know as zambians we good observers give chance to others you are weakening our opposition party, upnd in particular.
Chanda
What about lungu .is doing nothing for Zambians people
ALEX CHOLA
abanyata sot misozi izasila mutupi
Claps James Mphande
U are busy with your party your friend has wake up HH he wants to stand as a councillor in our ward.
Al kaida
Chishimba Kambwili is insane ,if not a radicle leader , he should be ashamed of himself ,his personal hatred for Republican president his excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu ,will not make him popular or make UPND assume power no , he has no respect for the head of state , shame to his followers, viva Pf
junta
ba mwenya musenge.elo nomba mwapwa,u thought joining hh will take u anywhere, think again. cos hh is a lost chap politically. ECL is the man we want to lead us through to 2021up to 2026 then we as PF can choose his successor.not this material ur giving us.these r councillor materials. just a word of advise, tell HH or KAMBWILI to contest the Lusaka mayoral sit maybe with the sympathy people r beginning to hv they give u and ur friend hh that sit out sympathy not just winning… nipatali.
Shachz
UPND blame yourself. I told you she is counted among criminals.
Tamika
Aala loleleni iishita ya balesa ba Tata ba hh ,Kambwili, naabo Bambi aabashala aala fyonse fyabalesa mwebantu🙏amen
Self nyokozi
Upuwa winu ya pf