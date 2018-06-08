ECZ Sets Date for Lusaka Mayoral Elections

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Thursday 26th July, 2018 as the date for the Mayoral elections in Lusaka and Council Chairpersons’ elections in Chasefu, Chipangali, Kasenengwa, Lumezi, Lusangazi and Chifunabuli districts.

The Commission will on the same date hold by-elections in Chachacha, Lwambazi, Kangwena, Kanongesha, Kanyama and Looma wards.

The Mayoral and Council Chairpersons’ elections have been necessitated following the death of Lusaka Mayor, Wilson Chisala Kalumba and the declaration of Chasefu, Chipangali, Kasenengwa, Lumezi, Lusangazi and Chifunabuli as districts by the President of the Republic of Zambia.

The By-elections in the six (6) wards have been necessitated by resignations and deaths of Councillors in the named wards.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates in the Mayoral and Council Chairpersons’ elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Tuesday 26th June, 2018 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.