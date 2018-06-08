Mandondo Area Accident Claims One Death

One person has died while two others have sustained injuries after the motor vehicle they were driving in was involved in a fatal road traffic accident along Ndola – Kapiri Road at Mandando area.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed that driver of a Scania truck registration number 74 MZ GP, Peter Kundanda, 55, died on the spot after the truck hit into an oncoming Toyota Prado.

Katanga said the injured include Wisdom Sinkamba, driver of the Toyota Prado registration number ALR 3618 and a passenger.

“Driver of motor vehicle Scania truck registration number 74 MZ GP, Peter Kundanda aged 55 died, while two other people sustained injuries after they were involved in an accident at Mandondo area in Masaiti District on Ndola – Kabwe road. Those injured are driver of a motor vehicle Toyota Prado registration number ALR 3618 Wisdom Sinkamba and his passenger,” Ms Katanga said.

She said the accident happened when the Scania Truck which was being driven by Peter Kundanda, now deceased, went and hit into a Toyota Prado registration number ALR 3618 which was moving in the same direction and later overturned.

She said body of the deceased is in Ndola Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.