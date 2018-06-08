Mpulungu Pupil Dies after Attempting to Terminate Pregnancy

A grade seven pupil at a Mpulungu boarding school (name withheld) has died after attempting to terminate a three month old pregnancy.
School authorities have revealed that the victim had been complaining of stomach pains before she collapsed and died.
Pupils at the school discovered the body of the victim which was lying in one of the dormitories.
The body of the victim has been taken to Mpulungu District Hospital where the health personnel confirmed that the girl had attempted abortion.
Teachers and parents in Mpulungu have strongly appealed to the ministry of education to strengthen guidance and counselling departments in schools.
(Picture for illustrative purposes)
18 Comments
Jozef
This is so sad. Such are the reasons why people should advocate for condom demo and distribution in schools, and other contraceptive methods. Losing a future changer over something that can be prevented breaks my heart with passion. We no longer live in conservative society people in position lets be diplomatic and put life first.
Nana
This is really sad the problem is we are trying to run away from the fact that everyone is having sex now I really think condoms and other contraceptives should be put in school not for the sake of promoting sex,but if pupils should have sex let them have safe sex am heart broken to see us as a country losing future changer…..
Gladys
The problem is that people in authority think allowing the distribution and demonstration of condom use is promoting sex when the fact is that in one way or the other it’s helping prevent death and early pregnancy.
Chonzi Mulenga
Thank you for the information
Gabriel
So sad
Martin mwewa
M.h.s.r.i.p
Mukomango Mwansa
You people in authority must listen to what people are telling you, y do you think that a grade seven pupil can’t have sex when you yourself started doing it when you were in grade two, start distributing condoms now for the sake of abana abanono,we can’t afford to continue losing our future leaders ngefi ,remembere you are there in that office to save the Zambian people and not your biological sons and daughters, Zambians first!!!!!
Kamushi kalilalila
Private research had indicated that young people at any education institution once in a relationship use comdoms for a few weeks, discard them and start having unprotected sex which takes them to a simikar dilemma like that of the Mpulungu saga.
SHI ALIKO
Go nd pay for your punishment
Mickael
Well we need to revisit a clause in the Constitution which allows abortion to be done easily at our health centers without conditions and the pinal code
Mic jay
How will that help to eradicate teenage pregnancy
Mwandamena
Yes it is true that those in authority should not shun people, they should be omen of their work but if u distribute condom and contraceptive piuls to pupils at a very tender age,those piuls and condom hv infect in their genods.in other hand those pupils and condoms increases their sexualization such that they will start having injuculat to much bcz they no that I hv a piuls but getting pregnant in the process. The best thing to do is to guide them and counsel them,
Claps James Mphande
Condoms are everywhere guys what’s wrong with using it, problem u want skin to skin.
scarecrow
THE PEOPLE TO BLAME ARE TEACHER UNIONS LIKE BETUZ SUPPOSED TO CONTROL TEACHERS FUCLING PUPILS BETUZ HAS STUPID PEOPLE LIKE COSMAS MUKUKA AND GEOFFREY SIMUNTALA BUSY STEALING UNION FUNDS AND FUCKING DIRTY JOURNALISTS AT MUVI TV LIKE MWAPE KUMWENDA FUCK YU MUKUKA YOU USED TO WALK BUT BECAUSE OF STEALING YOU ARE DRIVING MOTHER FUCKER
Jackson shawa
So touching
Mevis makumba
May her soul rest in peace
R.K.Lungu kasela
very sory m.h.s.r.p
Shachz
The girl because of her immorality is gone. Now, where is the defiler? Naena kumwipaya. Limbi ewafwaile Na ulupiya lwakufumisha ifumo. I hope it is not a headteacher! Na imwe mwetukashana muleumfwa. Tamutina ifima bwamba Na HIV/AIDS?