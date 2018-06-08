Mpulungu Pupil Dies after Attempting to Terminate Pregnancy

A grade seven pupil at a Mpulungu boarding school (name withheld) has died after attempting to terminate a three month old pregnancy.

School authorities have revealed that the victim had been complaining of stomach pains before she collapsed and died.

Pupils at the school discovered the body of the victim which was lying in one of the dormitories.

The body of the victim has been taken to Mpulungu District Hospital where the health personnel confirmed that the girl had attempted abortion.

Teachers and parents in Mpulungu have strongly appealed to the ministry of education to strengthen guidance and counselling departments in schools.

(Picture for illustrative purposes)