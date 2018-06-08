PF Post 100% Win in Ward Elections

The dust in the aftermath of the June 6 Chilanga parliamentary elections has settled with all the players getting back to their daily business. Everyone seemed consumed in the Chilanga seat and paid a deaf ear to the ward elections held on the same day.

The ruling Patriotic Front swept all the elections that were up for grabs leaving the opposition with a lot of work to.

Below are the full results for polls:

Chilanga Parliamentary By-election

Mary Langa PF 7226

Mel Charmaine UPND 6, 410

Kope Francis UPPZ 204

Pride Mazabuka NAREP 92

WARD ELECTION RESULTS

Eastern Province

Luangwa Ward

(Nyimba District)

Ivess Phiri PF 432

Paul Daka NDC 158

Chilongozi Ward

(Sinda District)

Dominic Banda PF 934

Francis Tembo UPND 437

David Banda 3RD LM 38

James Banda Rainbow 33

LUAPULA PROVINCE

Mwense District

Mununga Ward

Lawrence Kaseya PF 1, 112

Dewin Makungu FDD 268

Gilbert Mushima UPND 65

Musonda Ward

Mwense District

Kelvin Chisanga PF 691

Peter Mfula UPND 102

Redson Mhango NDC 73

Northern Province

Kasama

Chumba

Christopher Mpandamwike PF 932

Royd Chishimba UPND 252

Davies Mubanga NDC 58

Northern Province

Kasama

Musowa Ward

Joseph Chitembo PF 725

Bernard Mwansa UPND 147