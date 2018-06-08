  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. PF Post 100% Win in Ward Elections
Politics

PF Post 100% Win in Ward Elections

|

The dust in the aftermath of the June 6 Chilanga parliamentary elections has settled with all the players getting back to their daily business. Everyone seemed consumed in the Chilanga seat and paid a deaf ear to the ward elections held on the same day.

The ruling Patriotic Front swept all the elections that were up for grabs leaving the opposition with a lot of work to.

Below are the full results for polls:

Chilanga Parliamentary By-election

Mary Langa PF 7226

Mel Charmaine UPND 6, 410

Kope Francis UPPZ   204

Pride Mazabuka NAREP 92

WARD ELECTION RESULTS

Eastern Province

Luangwa Ward

(Nyimba District)

Ivess Phiri PF 432

Paul Daka NDC 158

Chilongozi Ward

(Sinda District)

Dominic Banda    PF 934

Francis Tembo    UPND    437

David Banda        3RD LM    38

James Banda    Rainbow    33

LUAPULA PROVINCE

Mwense District

Mununga Ward

Lawrence Kaseya    PF   1, 112

Dewin Makungu   FDD  268

Gilbert Mushima  UPND 65

Musonda Ward

Mwense District

Kelvin Chisanga   PF     691

Peter Mfula       UPND 102

Redson Mhango NDC   73

Northern Province

Kasama

Chumba

Christopher Mpandamwike PF    932

Royd Chishimba   UPND 252

Davies Mubanga  NDC  58

Northern Province

Kasama

Musowa Ward

Joseph Chitembo PF    725

Bernard Mwansa UPND  147

21 Comments

  1. Mukomango Mwansa

    Where is Mr HH and Mr kambwili?????

    Reply

  2. Mukomango Mwansa

    You have been voted by the people hence ,you must lobby for development not ukulya fyee!!!!!!

    Reply

  3. ABRAHAM Mundia

    Their have rigged the elections, let the petition, ahead.

    Reply

  4. jcm

    do not wait to be tald start the work now not ukulyafye iyo

    Reply

  5. Claps James Mphande

    Come 2021 we will still win mamamama that’s why HH is standing as a councillor now in our ward. Hahahahah u are still crying

    Reply

    • Benson

      We Zambian we know what we are doing kambwili knowns insult h.h knowns petition that what’s why you can’t win come 2021 a Zalila we Zambian we are seen what pf is working throughout the all Nation from day one 2011 until now 2018 they busy working for the people. ECL our lovery President is a man of less talk more action

      Reply

  6. Munasi

    Very amusing indeed! Some parties are paper parties. Ahhh hah!

    Reply

  7. Mulio

    Uv been voted by power 👆 should work with power

    Reply

  8. Ignorant

    Congrats to the PF i know its not easy……

    Reply

  9. Jay jay

    Taka taka pf,pipo are voting pf because ignorance

    Reply

  10. Mr Zulu

    This is interesting.

    Reply

  11. Wenge

    All Zambian are not happy with PF election because there is no free and fair election, so we are watching you time will come .nsasa shilanya uwulanda.

    Reply

    • Peter

      Wenge says, “All Zambians!” What a shame. Don’t include others. Speak for yourself.

      Reply

  12. fk

    Viva pf

    Reply

  13. Deee

    Opposition back to drowing board..and improve yo manifestos stop popcorn manifesto but identify thr weakness of yo opponent plizj

    Reply

  14. Loki

    Comment bullshit

    Reply

  15. lawance mutale

    the chilanga people are useless, how can you vote for BA koswe?u have now welcomed the problems in your houses. what a cool trash thing!!mwalya manyokwe!nobatufwiti nywebo

    Reply

  16. Taliban kasaka

    Maria langa congrats for winning a by election as an MP my friend .dont be segregative,accomodate all in chilanga for sake of development. Allah bless you

    Reply

  17. Mukomango Mwansa

    Mr Lawrence it’s you ka koswe not ba pf awe,do you think that all the people of chilanga are dull and you are the most intelligent one???? Knowledge is like an underwear, it is good to have it but not necessary to show it off!! Napita nebo

    Reply

  18. Kalyalya

    PF will be ever ahead of UPND due to their focus on development and inclusiveness. A party should not have an inner circle in its central government made up of just banene. Inclusiveness is fundamental for Zambia’s development. The inner circle concept is recipe for corruption. Ask those that tried to be part of this part .You will be told that immediately after 2016 general elections, they were thanked for joining the party to help the inner circle to get the powers of running this country.Those that join UPND are not their to help but to work together with everybody who shares the principals of the party. If the party is very serious with democracy let them put a non Tonga person at the helm of running the party to shade off the tag of tribalism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply