PF Post 100% Win in Ward Elections

The dust in the aftermath of the June 6 Chilanga parliamentary elections has settled with all the players getting back to their daily business. Everyone seemed consumed in the Chilanga seat and paid a deaf ear to the ward elections held on the same day.
The ruling Patriotic Front swept all the elections that were up for grabs leaving the opposition with a lot of work to.
Below are the full results for polls:
Chilanga Parliamentary By-election
Mary Langa PF 7226
Mel Charmaine UPND 6, 410
Kope Francis UPPZ 204
Pride Mazabuka NAREP 92
WARD ELECTION RESULTS
Eastern Province
Luangwa Ward
(Nyimba District)
Ivess Phiri PF 432
Paul Daka NDC 158
Chilongozi Ward
(Sinda District)
Dominic Banda PF 934
Francis Tembo UPND 437
David Banda 3RD LM 38
James Banda Rainbow 33
LUAPULA PROVINCE
Mwense District
Mununga Ward
Lawrence Kaseya PF 1, 112
Dewin Makungu FDD 268
Gilbert Mushima UPND 65
Musonda Ward
Mwense District
Kelvin Chisanga PF 691
Peter Mfula UPND 102
Redson Mhango NDC 73
Northern Province
Kasama
Chumba
Christopher Mpandamwike PF 932
Royd Chishimba UPND 252
Davies Mubanga NDC 58
Northern Province
Kasama
Musowa Ward
Joseph Chitembo PF 725
Bernard Mwansa UPND 147
21 Comments
Mukomango Mwansa
Where is Mr HH and Mr kambwili?????
Mukomango Mwansa
You have been voted by the people hence ,you must lobby for development not ukulya fyee!!!!!!
ABRAHAM Mundia
Their have rigged the elections, let the petition, ahead.
SHI ALIKO
Every day petition ba mundia
jcm
do not wait to be tald start the work now not ukulyafye iyo
Claps James Mphande
Come 2021 we will still win mamamama that’s why HH is standing as a councillor now in our ward. Hahahahah u are still crying
Benson
We Zambian we know what we are doing kambwili knowns insult h.h knowns petition that what’s why you can’t win come 2021 a Zalila we Zambian we are seen what pf is working throughout the all Nation from day one 2011 until now 2018 they busy working for the people. ECL our lovery President is a man of less talk more action
Munasi
Very amusing indeed! Some parties are paper parties. Ahhh hah!
Mulio
Uv been voted by power 👆 should work with power
Ignorant
Congrats to the PF i know its not easy……
Jay jay
Taka taka pf,pipo are voting pf because ignorance
Mr Zulu
This is interesting.
Wenge
All Zambian are not happy with PF election because there is no free and fair election, so we are watching you time will come .nsasa shilanya uwulanda.
Peter
Wenge says, “All Zambians!” What a shame. Don’t include others. Speak for yourself.
fk
Viva pf
Deee
Opposition back to drowing board..and improve yo manifestos stop popcorn manifesto but identify thr weakness of yo opponent plizj
Loki
Comment bullshit
lawance mutale
the chilanga people are useless, how can you vote for BA koswe?u have now welcomed the problems in your houses. what a cool trash thing!!mwalya manyokwe!nobatufwiti nywebo
Taliban kasaka
Maria langa congrats for winning a by election as an MP my friend .dont be segregative,accomodate all in chilanga for sake of development. Allah bless you
Mukomango Mwansa
Mr Lawrence it’s you ka koswe not ba pf awe,do you think that all the people of chilanga are dull and you are the most intelligent one???? Knowledge is like an underwear, it is good to have it but not necessary to show it off!! Napita nebo
Kalyalya
PF will be ever ahead of UPND due to their focus on development and inclusiveness. A party should not have an inner circle in its central government made up of just banene. Inclusiveness is fundamental for Zambia’s development. The inner circle concept is recipe for corruption. Ask those that tried to be part of this part .You will be told that immediately after 2016 general elections, they were thanked for joining the party to help the inner circle to get the powers of running this country.Those that join UPND are not their to help but to work together with everybody who shares the principals of the party. If the party is very serious with democracy let them put a non Tonga person at the helm of running the party to shade off the tag of tribalism.