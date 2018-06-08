Pres. Lungu Gets a Feel of Business at C/B Mining Show

President Edgar Lungu has warned that government will not hesitate to dismiss officers frustrating implementation of electronic voucher system ahead of the next farming season.

President Lungu said government has embarked on economic diversification process and it is important that challenges that affect growth of the Agriculture Sector are addressed.

He said challenges experienced in implementation of the electronic voucher system under Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) needs to be ironed out.

President Lungu said failure to implement the electronic voucher system to farmers will result to the dismissal of implementing officers before the public looses confidence in government.

He said officers in the Ministry of Agriculture are expected to supplement government efforts and support the diversification process through increased agriculture production.

The said this when he toured stands at the just ended Copperbelt Agriculture, Mining, Industrial, Networking Enterprise Expo in Kitwe.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and other senior government officials.