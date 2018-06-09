Prison Body Urges MPs to Advocate Better Conditions as Possible Clients

Politicians have been called to vote for an increased budgetary allocation to the management of correctional facilities in the 2019 National Budget.
Prisons Care and Counselling executive director Godfrey Malembeka said that prisons needed to be transformed to truly serve the purpose of being correctional facilities.
“We just need to make an appeal to our Members of Parliament to help us and speak for the inmates to have better living conditions, you know most of these correctional facilities are highly congested and this is obviously against the spirit of transforming them, we need the voice of our parliamentarians,” he said.
He has explained that transforming from prisons to correctional facilities meant modern infrastructure, improved sanitation and nutrition for inmates.
Mr Malembeka said inmates have continued to experience challenges that call for more funding to the service.
He said Members of Parliament has what it takes to advocate for improved conditions in correctional facilities across the country.
Mr Malembeka has further urged Members of Parliament to continue educating their constituents that the facilities have been transformed correctional and not prisons.
It has become common for high ranking politicians to end up in prison for various transgressions.
FGM
In Zambia we rush in making changes without putting all the logistics in place. The change to correctional facilities is very cardinal and timely, but it should be adequately funded to befit the name and vision. The same thing is happening in the ministry of general education where the policy of free education is a mockery due to government’s failure to timely disburse grants to schools. Political will should be adequately funded.