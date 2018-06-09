Zambia Aim for 5th Cosafa Title

The Chipolopolo boys will seek to avenge last year’s Cosafa Castle Cup final to Zimbabwe when the two sides meet in a repeat of last year’s event on Saturday (today).

The Warriors triumphed 3-1 in Rustenburg last year but Polokwane presents Zambia an opportunity to revenge and reap their fifth Cosafa title.

Zimbabwe are the record holders of the Cosafa Castle Cup with five crowns to their name while Zambia has won it four times.

The Warriors have carried a full strength including the highly rated Khama Billiat although their star man thus far has been goalkeeper George Chigova whose heroics in spot kicks has keep Zimbabwe’s drive running in the tournament.

Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi will be hoping that his charges are more clinical in front of goal after having witnesses some glaring misses in the 1-0 over Madagascar in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The otherwise fluid midfield of Clatous Chama, John Ching’andu, Jack Chirwa and Benson Sakala will have to be more selfless if Zambia has to record a positive result.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo has led a solid backline at the tournament that has not conceded any goal so far with goalie Toaster Nsabata superb between the sticks.

The match kicksoff at 15:00 hours with pay television channel SuperSport beaming the game live.

(Source: FAZ Media)