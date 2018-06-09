Zimbabwe Deny Zambia Cosafa Crown

Zimbabwe made short work of Zambia for the second consecutive year in the final of the Cosafa Castle Cup by beating them 4-2 in a thrilling match.

The two sides faced off with Zambia hoping to equal Zimbabwe’s five titles but it was Zimbabwe who extended their record to six titles.

Sweden based Philana Kadewere took advantage of a lapse in the Zambia defence in the third minute to beat Toaster Nsabata in goal but Zambia quickly bounced back with Lazarous Kambole getting to the end of a slick move that started with Clatous Chama.

The two sides went to the break levelled at 1-all but Zambia gave a false dawn when Kamabole once again got the better of the imposing George Chigova in the Zimbabwe goal neeting from a tight angle.

Zimbabwe did not give up with Zambians playing for time.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Khama Billiat turned the game on its head but it was Kadewere who stole the show with an added minute that sent the match to extra time.

Zimbabwe did not let their feet off the pedal with Billiat winning a penalty in the 99th minute after Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba brought him down in the box.

Billiat coolly converted from the spot and finished off his gainful day in the office with a 116th minute goal that ensured that the trophy heads to Harare.

Zimbabwe won the trophy last year after beating Zambia 3-1.

Stand-in coach Beston Chambeshi was denied a trophy that may have strengthened his bargain for the vacant Chipolopolo job.

Zambia beat Namibia 3-1 on post-match penalties in the quarterfinal before sending Madagscar home with a 1-0 win in the semi-finals.

Zambia has won the trophy four times with Zimbabwe being the record winners with six crowns.