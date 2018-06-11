Chipata Driver Gets 2 Years for Deliberately Driver into a Tree Protesting Regular Impounding

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a Sinda taxi driver 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for deliberately hitting into a tree with passengers and a traffic police officer on board after he complained that he was fed up of being impounded by the police.

Leonard Davis Mwale was charged with five counts of acts to cause grievous harm.

Facts of the matter where that on 23 November 2017 around 06:00 hours,

Mwale who was driving on Kambauwa road was impounded by the police for overloading.

The convict who had seven passengers on board was asked by the

police to remove some of the passengers and one traffic officer Christabel Chibesa jumped on the same vehicle so that they go to the police station to charge him.

On the way to the police station, Mwale complained that his vehicle was impounded several times and told everyone on board that it was their time to die.

It was at that point that he sped off and rammed the vehicle into a tree.

The passengers and the police officer sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Lusaka Judge Gertrude Chawatama sentenced Mwale to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour in each of the five counts that would run concurrently.