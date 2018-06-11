Chipata Trades Students Riot

Angry students at Chipata Trades Training Institute have rioted destroying the administration block, a vehicle and vice-principal’s house in protest against some school rules.

Chipata Trades Training Institute principal Miriam Mwale told journalists that the students ran amok in the early hours of Monday because they wanted to have their own rules and terms.

Mwale said management was very saddened with the behaviour of the students.

She said there was no society which had no rules.

Mwale said police were investigating the matter.

But the students at the institute said they were not happy with the way the vice principal was demanding for both tuition and boarding fees.

By press time some police officers had rushed to the institute to check what was obtaining on the ground.