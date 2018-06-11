Chipata Trades Students Riot

Angry students at Chipata Trades Training Institute have rioted destroying the administration block, a vehicle and vice-principal’s house in protest against some school rules.
Chipata Trades Training Institute principal Miriam Mwale told journalists that the students ran amok in the early hours of Monday because they wanted to have their own rules and terms.
Mwale said management was very saddened with the behaviour of the students.
She said there was no society which had no rules.
Mwale said police were investigating the matter.
But the students at the institute said they were not happy with the way the vice principal was demanding for both tuition and boarding fees.
By press time some police officers had rushed to the institute to check what was obtaining on the ground.
11 Comments
Razor
The students forget that this is the same equipment and infrastructure that they are destroying is the same which will assist the running of the institution when they resume classes. There should be a better way to air your grievances.
best Mullar best
Ndelolesha fyee.
NHC
Y VANDARISING CLASSES JUST FOLLOW HIM MWAPONONA AKWATA MANO Y IS CHARGING UNNESSARY HE WANTS U TO STOP LEARNING? SINCE HE HAS APOSITION MANO YAMA BANGE EFYABA AMA ZAMBIANS THEY DONT WANT OTHERS TO PROSPER INTHEIR LIFE, THE BEMBASAY IMFUNGO ISHILANYELAMUPETO IPAMINENSHILA TEACH THEM A LESSON THE U REDUCE.
father FM
Riot! Ishhh! You are in trouble. Now your school fees will go up because you will pay for structures and vehicle your smashed. If you destroyed the vice principal’s property you shall pay for that as well. I tell you what? You don’t know how to air your concerns.
Mmjeremiah
Let all stakeholders work quickly to clean the institute by removing the bad seed/ students. There better ways of resolving differences.
Mmjeremiah
Dialogue is the best
Mmjeremiah
They didn’t pay fees. They are told to pay. Instead they smash windows they never paid for. yaba!!! Are they after learning these students or they want to use riot as an excuse for exit.
Soko Samson
pear presure: too bad for that its a sad development meaning that there wasn’t an office for voice out, because its a great loss and so intimidations frastrutions instead of planning another forward step to take u back slide shame !
phillip
mmmmm too bad…now the students will pay more than they had to
Kambwili
sim1
Ifya Ku chipata fipuba