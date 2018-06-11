Health Council Halts Medical Programs for Apex and Cavendish Universities

Lusaka Apex Medical University and Cavendish University have been directed by The Health Professionals Council of Zambia-HPCZ, to stop the awarding Certificates for Health training Programs, in the process rendering the future of current enrolled Students unpredictable.
At a media Briefing on Sunday, HPCZ Registrar Dr. Aaron Mujajati named the Programs that have been withdrawn from Lusaka Apex Medical University as Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy and Radiography.
Dr. Mujajati revealed that the withdrawal of certificates for the two training programs for Apex University are that the Dean does not have a post graduate qualification.
He said that Apex University under the two programs have 740 students against 5 full time lecturers of which 4 do not qualify to teach among others.
For Cavendish University, he said that Council Inspectors found that the University does not have enough Teaching staff for core programs, saying all the lecturers are part-time, which is against the established regulations enshrined in the Law.
17 Comments
John Mwila
Private institutions are after money no wonder even those guys who obtained 32 points are studying medicine there!
Guys muzamuziba Mulungu
Andrue
This situation is very pathetic.
mpunda Davies
it makes a sad reading bt a very important move for preserving the integrity of the health professions.difficulty decision are made in difficult situations to solve difficult problems.
Drugsquard
Half baked medical personnel are a danger to society. Good move. These inspectors should spread their inspection to other training institutions. These private Universities are not recruiting students on merit, but just how fat ones wallet is.
Busta Rap Hg
My school will open in less than a week.Team CAVENDISH
zachariah
Am So Sory For ThatTo My Friend Charlie Ndambwa
Ezra kabwita
Comment first nd for almost i would like to appreciate the sanction put against private institution which re not f registered with health professional council of Zambia (HPCZ). hw can it be possible for somehow having 32 point to be given a place to study medicine. This is why i say some institutions re only interested in money.
Wisdom Mwale
Ezra, 32 points is not a problem, what matters is performance shown during the course of study. The reason why Zambians select candidates with single number of points is that we don’t have enough health schools. We have a good number of people with 6-10 points being dropped from public universities.
Intelligence is not determined in IQ test results. We have a lot of factors which leads some not to succeed in academic trip.
Chilyata
I was concerned about Cavendish University in Zambia from the word go! They lost their accreditation in the UK and wasn’t sure how they would abide by Zambian laws if they didn’t follow UK regulations.
These private institutions are chunning out Gong’a qualifications which is dangerous especially in medicine!
Well done Aron – keep the standards in Zambian education high. We just need 3 more Mujajatis in Zambia and we will be ok.
wisdom Mwale
Too bad for Cavendish. Which health programs are halted for Cavendish?
Hope it won’t take long to restart/reopen those programs.
moses
Nice move..,HPCZ
Razor
Most of these so called private universities and colleges in zambia are not up to standard. Most don’t even have structures to qualify for even primary school and worse still calibre of lecturers, teaching aids, syllabus etc leave much to be desired. That’s why we cannot produce qualified personnel but only people with pieces of paper called degrees.
Watson mkandawire
It May seem to be too bad to Those who are already at the middle or at the end of their medical studies at either apex or Cavendish but it’s a Nice Move.
Watson mkandawire
On the other Hand, i would like to Inform Those who are saying that apex and Cavendish universities medical Programs have been Closed because they don’t select candidates on merit. That’s not true. It’s because they haven’t yet met the Zambian Health Professional Standards and am very much sure that they will be reopened very Soon.
Peter Kubala
Kafwafwa now
Pilato
New song. ‘Ba kawalala mu boma ya Zambia’ Download.
http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259
Feligo
Those who are saying that private institutions are not enrolling students on merit I don’t agree with u coz the Zambian qualification either at a private or government institution just require someone to have 5 credits or better that’s all dat issue of points is not true coz those u c with single digit points use likages most of them u find they perform patheticly in universities those with double or triple digit points even do better.