Health Council Halts Medical Programs for Apex and Cavendish Universities

Lusaka Apex Medical University and Cavendish University have been directed by The Health Professionals Council of Zambia-HPCZ, to stop the awarding Certificates for Health training Programs, in the process rendering the future of current enrolled Students unpredictable.

At a media Briefing on Sunday, HPCZ Registrar Dr. Aaron Mujajati named the Programs that have been withdrawn from Lusaka Apex Medical University as Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy and Radiography.

Dr. Mujajati revealed that the withdrawal of certificates for the two training programs for Apex University are that the Dean does not have a post graduate qualification.

He said that Apex University under the two programs have 740 students against 5 full time lecturers of which 4 do not qualify to teach among others.

For Cavendish University, he said that Council Inspectors found that the University does not have enough Teaching staff for core programs, saying all the lecturers are part-time, which is against the established regulations enshrined in the Law.