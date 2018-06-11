IG Sets Camp in Kitwe to Dismantle Criminal Gangs

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has taken personal interest in the emerging culture of criminal gangs on the Copperbelt and set camp in Kitwe to help dismantle the criminal empires.
Kitwe has in the recent past recorded an increase in criminal gangs with notorious names that have been spreading terror among the residents.
Among the fearsome gangs are the 90 Ninjas, Tokota Boys and Sons of the Devil (SOS).
Gangsterism has acquired some notoriety on the Copperbelt with citizens and law enforcement agencies seemingly powerless.
Kanganja has already sounded a warning when he paid courtesy call on Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu stating that police will not spare the gangs once found.
“My aim of coming here is that we smoke them out, that’s I have with a big team, will go round where these gangs are reported to be, I will conduct patrols in the day and night, we cannot allow such activities to continue. I want to personally be on the ground and talk to our people in these areas, we need to assure our people that we are here to protect them,” Kanganja said.
Meanwhile Mpundu has appealed to the Police Command to establish the root cause of gangs in Kitwe and other towns on the Copperbelt.
He alleged that there is a possibility the gangs are being funded by some individuals who said should be found and dealt with.
“The issue of gangs dates far back, sometime times back we had other groupings that I will not mention and then these gangs terrorising our residents, for me we need to be looking at the root cause of these and especially with reports that there could some members of the community that may be sponsoring these, in my view those are the people that we must deal with ruthlessly,” Mpundu said.
Some members belonging to different gangs are appearing in courts facing different charges.
12 Comments
Peter chisanga
Zambia
Razor
For the whole of the IG to go and set up camp in kitwe means the whole of the copperbelt command lead by charity katanga and the whole of kitwe District command has failed and needs to be retired. This is duplication of work.
Benny
Well done kanganganja continue with that fight we are behind u let be there another Wazakaza Ng’uni
Bk
Bring soldiers
Asibweni
I Want To Recommend IG , Thats Good Move He U Taken,,, It Is Not That Katanga C Has Failed, We Recently Heard That Others Were Cot, But These Notoriace Guys Need A Fulltime Squard, Which Must Be Combated Armed. They Are Not Just Mare People , Like Robbers No, They Have There Kings.. Indeed IG U Need To Take A Proper Investigation, Untill 1 Of Those Behind This Is Brougt At Open. Thanks
Claps James Mphande
Good job inspector
Father Fm
Crop them into prison. We need people to preach to.
SAMUEL MUMBA
GOOD EFFORT EVEN HERE IN MPOROKOSO PLIZ KANGANJA CONTACT THEM PEOPLE ARE DIENG LIKE ANIMALS SO GIVE AN EXAMPLE IN MPOROKO SOME ONE KILLED APERSON AND HE WAS FOUND SO PLEAZ TAKE HIM DIRECT TO MUKOBEKO SO THAT EVEN THOZ FIKALA FYABO BAMWENEKO UKUKOMAULA UMUNTU NABANTU BALEMONA NGATAKAFWE KUMUKOBEKO YO MUKALUBA NEYAMULOKA NAMILAYA NOUKALAPINGULA BECAREFULL IM TELLNG ON PUBLIC MUKAFWILAMO THE BEMBA SAY IMFUNGO INSHILANYELA MUPETO IPAMINENSHILA SO MPOROKOSO TAKE THE MATTER SERIOUSLY IM TELLING U UWAFWILE TENAMA MUNTU.
Ernest bweupe
Just parade and bullet them down!!!
Kib
Commander Simi Should be Questioned
Pilato
Skb
Good move I G. Let there be PEACE. Good move indeed. God bless MOTHER ZAMBIA.