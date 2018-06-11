Impactful Interventions – Brazzaville Foundation Plans To Bring Renewed Hope To Libya

The Brazzaville Foundation aims to bring renewed hope to one of Africa’s largest oil producers, with efforts for peace serving as a precedent in positive interventions for the rest of the continent.

Since the fall of Muammar Ghadaffi in 2011, Libya, similarly to much of North Africa, is a nation unstable, one which has not known lasting peace since this undeniable regime change.

It is the Brazzaville Foundation (http://brazzavillefoundation.org/en), among others, that has sought to achieve some semblance of stability by bringing nearly 21 formerly and staunchly opposing groups together.

After the first meeting concerning efforts to stabilize Libya, held in Dakar, Senegal and dubbed ‘Dakar 1’, the Brazzaville Foundation has emboldened confidence behind its future success. Brazzaville Foundation Chairman Jean-Yves Ollivier tells us that he believes its subsequent convention, ‘Dakar 2’, will bring value in the tangible application of the previous Summit’s commitments.

“It’s important that as we work towards establishing peace in Libya and we continue to openly engage with all parties involved in the process of its renewed struggle for prosperity, that the group formed look to equally exchange information and ideas in the hopes of playing a respective, prominent role in the process taking place in Senegal,” he stated.

An independent, non-profit organization working to meet the key challenges facing the African continent by developing cross-border economic, environmental and conflict prevention initiatives, the Brazzaville Foundation has won the hearts of key partners such as Senegal President Macky Sall and Republic of Congo leader Denis Sassou N’guess.

“We are very excited to have leaders of the African continent on board. Senegal, for instance, shares a lot in common geo-commercially with Libya and is therefore a strategic partner to this dialogue,” continued Mr. Ollivier.

The fact that the first attempt under the Brazzaville Foundation was successful to bring parties in Libya to the roundtable fortifies Mr. Ollivier’s future promise that Dakar 2 will record great success, further highlighted in that the number of participants will have increased from 17 to 21.

“It’s very important that these parties meet and continue to dialogue without intermediaries or outside interference; key for us to create a conducive, welcome and comfortable environment. These talks help break down any former walls of mistrust, those that have in years past stifled relationships between our brothers and sisters in Libya. By meeting to dialogue in this controlled format, we believe we bring a valuable restart to the process of rapprochement which is ultimately essential to creating lasting change,” Mr. Ollivier adds.

He noted that efforts to bring the United Nations, the African Union and others to the foray are at an advanced stage, because these international bodies were also key in ensuring the ‘Dakar 1’ dialogue succeeded.

Mr. Ollivier remains confident that the approach being taken by his organization is singularly a critical intervention, one needed to help restore stability not only in Libya, but perhaps beyond.