Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Pashi

The medical fraternity has been digesting the death of one of its most promising prospects in Dr Verno Pashi suspected to have committed suicide.

Dr Pashi was among the Doctors that successfully separated conjoined twins Bupe and Mapalo.

Preliminary information availed by Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations, Stanslous Ngosa states that Dr Pashi, who was Registrar in final year MMED (4th) Paediatric Surgery was found dead in his bedroom around 9hrs on Sunday.

And University Teaching Hospitals Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Clerance Chiluba, has described the death of Dr. Pashi, as a great loss to the Medical profession.

“Our prayers are with the family and as a professional we have been robbed of an upcoming Surgeon,” Dr Chiluba said.

At the time of his death he was the Paediatric Surgery registrar at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

WORK HISTORY:

Sept 2014 to Date: Registrar/Trainee for Master of Medicine-The University Teaching Hospital

Feb,2013 to Oct: 2014: Senior Resident Medical Officer: Kitwe Central Hospital

May 2011-Medical Doctor-Ministry of Health

EDUCATION HISTORY:

2004 to 2011: Bachelor of Medicine; Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS): University of Zambia

1998 to 2002: St Francis Secondary School

