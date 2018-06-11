Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Pashi

The medical fraternity has been digesting the death of one of its most promising prospects in Dr Verno Pashi suspected to have committed suicide.
Dr Pashi was among the Doctors that successfully separated conjoined twins Bupe and Mapalo.
Preliminary information availed by Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations, Stanslous Ngosa states that Dr Pashi, who was Registrar in final year MMED (4th) Paediatric Surgery was found dead in his bedroom around 9hrs on Sunday.
And University Teaching Hospitals Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Clerance Chiluba, has described the death of Dr. Pashi, as a great loss to the Medical profession.
“Our prayers are with the family and as a professional we have been robbed of an upcoming Surgeon,” Dr Chiluba said.
At the time of his death he was the Paediatric Surgery registrar at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.
WORK HISTORY:
Sept 2014 to Date: Registrar/Trainee for Master of Medicine-The University Teaching Hospital
Feb,2013 to Oct: 2014: Senior Resident Medical Officer: Kitwe Central Hospital
May 2011-Medical Doctor-Ministry of Health
EDUCATION HISTORY:
2004 to 2011: Bachelor of Medicine; Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS): University of Zambia
1998 to 2002: St Francis Secondary School
15 Comments
givious
My condelesces to Dr pashi
JASON NYIRENDA
Suicide? Why?
Steven kapasula
Sad news indeed having grown up with u back in mpika at mpika boy secondary school teachers compound and only to hear of your passing on social madia. ……rest in peace broher
samson soko
very sad MHSRP
wisdom mwale
Cause of death?
Teddy Mwila
What a sudden and untimely death.my deep condolences to the family.May the good lord grant you strength Boyd in this trying moment of your cousin
Teddy Mwila
MHRNP
Razor
Too sad.MHSRIP
Teddy Mwila
Can anybody who posted that it’s suicide withdraw this statement.All is in the hands of police and results are not yet submitted to the family friends.False state is crime
TAULIM
TOO BAD OUR GOOD AND EDUCATED PEOPLE ARE DIED BT THE CORRUPTED ONES ARE REMAINING MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE ONLY GOD KNOWZ.
Sylvia Mushipi
MHRIP
Sylvia Mushipi
MHSRIP
suuba mubiana
My his soul rest in peace
jjj
Sad new
jjj
Sad news