East PF Mourns Kalima

Victoria Kalima’s lead role in the Eastern Province politics has come to the fore in her death with the Patriotic Front provincial leadership paying tribute to her for the outstanding community work she did for her constituents.

Kalima who was Kasenengewa Member of Parliament will be remembered as a grassroots person and hardworking legislator.

In a statement issued today, Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Lubusha stated that Kalima was a hardworking Minister as well as MP.

Lubusha stated that the late Kalima believed that her constituency and Zambia would continue to develop as long as Zambians continue embracing love, unity and a spirit of selflessness.

Kalima died on Monday evening at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

Below is the full statement issued by Lubusha.

EAST PATRIOTIC FRONT MOURNS THE DEATH OF HON VICTORIA KALIMA, MP &

MINISTER OF GENDER.

CHIPATA, June 12, 2018- As Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province, we mourn with the rest of the country following the demise of our selfless leader Hon Victoria Kalima.

Hon Kalima was not only a Minister of Gender whose works speak for itself but was also a dedicated, hardworking n committed Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa constituency.

She diligently executed her duties as a minister as well as an MP an indication she was dedicated to duty even when her health was failing her.

She never complained instead she focused her energy by preaching unity, love and reconciliation in the Party and in her constituency.

The Party in Eastern Province will miss her service and counsel.

Personally, I will miss her dedication to duty and the spirit of being helpful to others.

She championed development in her constituency in line with the PF agenda of not leaving anyone behind in as far as development is concerned.

Ms Kalima believed that her Constituency and Zambia will continue to develop as long as Zambians continue embracing love, unity and a spirit of selflessness.

Her leadership style inspired the women especially those in rural areas to believe in themselves that even them, can make Zambia a better place to live in.

As a Party in Eastern Province, we reaffirm the statement of our PF secretary general Hon Davies Mwila who said, Hon Kalima will be missed as a strong voice for the people of Kasenengwa Constituency and Patriotic Front in general.

As Party in Eastern Province, we are mourning with the Kalima and PF family for the demise of Hon Victoria Kalima who died on June 11, 2018 at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

Issued by

*astern Province PF Chairperson and Member of the Central Committee

Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha