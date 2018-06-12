Kambwili Apologizes to Parliament for Making False Accusations

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili struggled to apologize in parliament after Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini ordered him to do so for falsely accusing Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo of receiving a bribe.

And Matibini said the case in which he had reported UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is now before the Director of Public Prosecution.

When parliament resumed sitting today, Kambwili was ordered to apologize by Matibini for allegations he made against Kampyongo that were found to false.

Kampyongo reported Kambwili to the parliamentary privileges and conduct committee that found the former guilty of falsely accusing the latter.

The Roan lawmaker apologized for having made allegations without facts.

Kambwili midway through the written apology muttering to himself, “kwena chashupa” loosely translated as this is hard sending the house into laughter.

And Matibini informed the house that his complaint against Hichilema that was initiated by a point of order from Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rogers Mwewa and his Kawambwa counterpart Nixon Chilangwa was before the DPP.

Matibini said the police had concluded their investigation and forwarded the docket to the DPP.

He said that the DPP was an independent institution that could make its own judgement on the matter.